Fox News Contributor Speculates On Next 'Scooby-Doo' Change And It's Gross

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo expressed outrage Wednesday after a new “Scooby-Doo” movie confirmed that the character Velma is queer. But he didn’t stop there in an interview with host Laura Ingraham: He envisioned bestiality as a possible next plot turn for the beloved children’s cartoon. Ruh-roh! (Watch the video below.)

Ingraham showed a clip of Velma crushing on a female costume designer in the animated film “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” which was released online Tuesday.

Advertisement

“I’m waiting for them to tell us that Scooby and Shaggy shared more than a Scooby snack,” snarked Arroyo, a news anchor for Catholic station Eternal Word Television Network and the author of “The Wise Men Who Found Christmas,” among other titles.

“Shaggied up or shacked up,” Ingraham replied.

Scooby, of course, is a dog and Shaggy is his human pal.

“Just musing about cartoon bestiality on national TV, as one does,” Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast wrote on Twitter.

“This is kind of really offensive on the level that we’re disrupting these beloved characters.. I’m waiting for them to tell us that Scooby and Shaggy shared more than a Scooby Snack” pic.twitter.com/3rcQHTodQw — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2022

Others chimed in as well:

Imagine just spending your entire day being angry over this. It's unreal — DefeatFascism #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@FascismDefeat) October 6, 2022

Advertisement

It was determined that this was worth dedicating airtime to. — Andrew (@mylifedotnet) October 6, 2022

Why is Fox obsessed with the sexuality of cartoon characters??? — Randy Clarke (@RandyCl20655664) October 6, 2022

Oh they did share more than a scooby snack. pic.twitter.com/8JJuN2UvvF — Not Going to Tell (@IgotAthing) October 6, 2022

Because Fox News believes that Scooby Doo is way more important than insurrections and stealing documents — Kevin Pereau (@kpereau) October 6, 2022

Advertisement