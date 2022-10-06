Fox News Contributor Speculates On Next 'Scooby-Doo' Change And It's Gross

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo expressed outrage Wednesday after a new “Scooby-Doo” movie confirmed that the character Velma is queer. But he didn’t stop there in an interview with host Laura Ingraham: He envisioned bestiality as a possible next plot turn for the beloved children’s cartoon. Ruh-roh! (Watch the video below.)
Ingraham showed a clip of Velma crushing on a female costume designer in the animated film “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” which was released online Tuesday.
“I’m waiting for them to tell us that Scooby and Shaggy shared more than a Scooby snack,” snarked Arroyo, a news anchor for Catholic station Eternal Word Television Network and the author of “The Wise Men Who Found Christmas,” among other titles.
“Shaggied up or shacked up,” Ingraham replied.
Scooby, of course, is a dog and Shaggy is his human pal.
“Just musing about cartoon bestiality on national TV, as one does,” Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast wrote on Twitter.
Others chimed in as well: