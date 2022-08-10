Raymond Briggs (right) pictured in 2008. Anthony Devlin via PA Wire/PA Images

Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, best known for creating The Snowman, has died aged 88.

His family said in a statement that he died on Tuesday morning.

The Snowman was first released as a picture book in 1978, selling more than 5.5 million copies around the world, and was turned into a beloved TV adaptation.

Briggs was also the creator of the classics Fungus the Bogeyman and Father Christmas.

The Snowman is Raymond Briggs' most famous work. The Royal Mint via PA Media

Advertisement

“We know that Raymond’s books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news,” his family said in a statement. “Drawings from fans – especially children’s drawings – inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond and pinned up on the wall of his studio.”

Born in London’s Wimbledon district, Briggs fell in love with illustrations while in grammar school. He attended a number of schools focused on art including UCL Slade School of Fine Art, a top-ranked art school at University College, London.

Briggs also taught students about illustration at Brighton School of Art, including three-time Kate Greenway Medal winner Chris Riddell. The award honors illustrations in children’s books every year. It’s an award Briggs won twice.

Advertisement

The Snowman, a book without words, depicts the story of a snowman that comes to life after a boy makes it. The tale later found an audience in the form of a cartoon that featured an introduction from rock legend David Bowie.

Oh, Raymond Briggs. I interviewed him twice on his landline phone: he was such a dry, lovely, grumpy, funny man. The first time was about David Bowie and The Snowman. The way he describes Bowie is wonderful. https://t.co/yQuxtIzbQF pic.twitter.com/tvKvKKKPSF — Jude Rogers (@juderogers) August 10, 2022

The book, and its accompanying film, were beloved classics in the lead up to Christmas and received an Academy Award nomination in 1982. The British Film Institute named “The Snowman” to its “100 Greatest British Television Programmes” in 2000.

My love of The Snowman played a part in my obsession with weather. I always wanted my snowmen to be as perfect as he was, & of course for them to come to life, but I'm still waiting... RIP Raymond Briggs, may you always dance in the midnight sky. #raymondbriggs #Thesnowman pic.twitter.com/T0dNP6D0n2 — Sean Batty (@SeanBattyTV) August 10, 2022

RIP Raymond Briggs



I still watch The Snowman every year and it still hits me right in the heart every time. A hugely talented artist. pic.twitter.com/VguivrToN0 — Jim (@Jimllpaintit) August 10, 2022

Advertisement

R.I.P. Raymond Briggs, a wonderful cartoonist who haunted me twice in my life with the beautiful, wordless magic of The Snowman and the tragic horrors of When The Wind Blows, both as books and in their animated adaptations by Jimmy T. Murakami. pic.twitter.com/Adyc75kEbx — William Friedkin Truths (@LazlosGhost) August 10, 2022

“The Snowman and the Snowdog,” a 2012 sequel to the 1982 cartoon, was dedicated to the original’s producer, John Coates. The film also inspired a video game as well as plays.

Oh no. Not Raymond Briggs. A titan in our industry and a true one-off. The Snowman was a work of undeniable genius - a game-changer, not just in the world of children’s books, but books full stop. Thank you for inspiring me, Mr Briggs. RIP. pic.twitter.com/lrVMx7DjVf — Rob Biddulph (@RobBiddulph) August 10, 2022

Briggs, whose wife Jean died from leukemia in 1973, spent his later years living in Westmeston, Sussex. He also shared a home with his partner Liz, who died in 2015 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, and her family.

“He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean, and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life. He shared his love of nature with Liz on South Downs walks and on family holidays to Scotland and Wales,” the family stated.

Advertisement

Briggs was particularly known for his sense of humor.