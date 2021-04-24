Giuliani, the former New York Mayor and ex-personal lawyer to Trump, scooped the Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo (alongside his pants zipper) gongs for that inadvertent performance in “Borat Subsequent Movefilm.”

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, meanwhile, won the Worst Actor award for his bonkers, conspiracy theory-filled “documentary,” “Absolute Proof.”

The film — which was banned from YouTube — also secured the award for Worst Picture.

“Oh boy, here comes the demands for a recount,” cracked the voiceover of the announcement video for the awards, which celebrate the year’s worst films and performances ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Check out the full 41st Razzie Awards video shared online Saturday here: