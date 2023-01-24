Razzies Sink To New Low With 'Classless' Nomination, And People Are Hella Ticked

People aren’t happy with the Golden Raspberry Awards for its latest nominee: a child.

The Razzies, as they’re known, are supposed to go to the worst film performances of the year and have often been a mixed bag at best and mean-spirited at worst.

And many say they went too far with this year’s nominations, which include a “worst actress” nod for child actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who played Charlie McGee in last year’s “Firestarter.”

Armstrong is 12, and she was 11 during filming.

The Razzies have a history of nominating child actors, including a teenage Brooke Shields in 1981 and Jake Lloyd, who was 8 when he played a young Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” in 2000.

Lloyd later said his life was a “living hell” due to the bullying he received over the role.

“Firestarter” was a box office flop and a critical bomb, currently holding a 10% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 47% audience score. But commenters noted that was hardly the child actor’s fault ― and called the organization out for publicly shaming her for taking the gig:

The Razzies have sunk to a new low by nominating an eleven-year-old girl — whose performance I actually dug.



If you’re gonna continue denigrating people’s hard work — which you shouldn’t — at least target adults. — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) January 23, 2023

The razzies are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong. Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse? Be better. — Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) January 23, 2023

The Razzies could be fun if they did things like ‘Biggest Oscar Bait’ and ‘Most Egregious Use of Lens Flair’ and not did things like nominating a CHILD. — Kimberley Elizabeth (@kimmikillzombie) January 24, 2023

Fuck the Razzies btw 😘 — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) January 23, 2023

Razzies are the scum of the film world. I spoke with Ryan Keira Armstrong on the Firestarter junket — she was exstatic to hear me say how wonderful her performance was (and it genuinely is). This must be gutting for any upcoming performer. https://t.co/4xFjMucn5D — Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) January 23, 2023

Ryan Kiera Armstrong was the least of that movie's problems. Fuck off, Razzies. pic.twitter.com/GYdmXnaktB — DEJ #BlackLivesMatter #TransRights #FreePalestine (@DawsonEJoyce) January 23, 2023

Just realized the Razzies nominated an 11-year-old girl. And I thought I couldn't hate that organization of snarky dipshits more. — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) January 23, 2023

We're picking on 12 year old girls now, Razzies? Cool cool cool. pic.twitter.com/0aFDVWoQkf — Bill Brasky (@BillBrasky2620) January 23, 2023

If you want to know how scummy the Razzie awards are, look no further than them nominating a 12-year-old for worst actress. — Reece Beaumont (Reo) (@ReosPositivePOV) January 23, 2023

The Razzies have a history of mainly focusing on womens’ performances and now they’ve nominated a 12 year old girl for her performance in Firestarter? Really not cool. — Matthew Robert Davies (@Matt2Dee) January 23, 2023

The Razzies have always been trash but nominating an eleven-year-old kid is a new low. This entire thing can fuck right off. pic.twitter.com/6SrMVF4UZn — Clint Westbrook (@clwestbr) January 23, 2023

Fuck the Razzies. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) January 23, 2023

This is why the Razzies should mean nothing to everyone.

This was their first year. pic.twitter.com/ZEWHAymzKk — Will McCrabb (@mccrabb_will) January 24, 2023