What's Hot

Shailene Woodley Seems To Address Aaron Rodgers Split: 'Darkest, Hardest Time'

2 Students Killed In Iowa School Shooting

This Simple Scandinavian Bed Hack Could Be The Key To Better Sleep

Skip Bayless' 'Performative' Stunt After Cowboys Lose Annoys Heck Out Of Twitter

Marlee Matlin And Other Jurors Walk Out On Sundance Film Festival Screening

Man Describes Stopping Monterey Park Shooter From Carrying Out 2nd Attack

FDA Lays Out New COVID Vaccine Plan Similar To Flu Shot Strategy

Greg Abbott Snark-Tweets About Dallas Kicker And Gets It Kicked Back In His Face

30 Tweets About 'Bluey' That Parents Will Totally Relate To

This New Korean Sci-Fi Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Pamela Anderson Accuses Tim Allen Of Flashing Her On 'Home Improvement' Set

This Sitcom Spinoff Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

EntertainmentTwitterrazzie awards

Razzies Sink To New Low With 'Classless' Nomination, And People Are Hella Ticked

Fans are putting the mock awards on blast for nominating a child actor.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

|

People aren’t happy with the Golden Raspberry Awards for its latest nominee: a child.

The Razzies, as they’re known, are supposed to go to the worst film performances of the year and have often been a mixed bag at best and mean-spirited at worst.

And many say they went too far with this year’s nominations, which include a “worst actress” nod for child actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who played Charlie McGee in last year’s “Firestarter.”

Armstrong is 12, and she was 11 during filming.

The Razzies have a history of nominating child actors, including a teenage Brooke Shields in 1981 and Jake Lloyd, who was 8 when he played a young Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” in 2000.

Lloyd later said his life was a “living hell” due to the bullying he received over the role.

“Firestarter” was a box office flop and a critical bomb, currently holding a 10% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 47% audience score. But commenters noted that was hardly the child actor’s fault ― and called the organization out for publicly shaming her for taking the gig:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community