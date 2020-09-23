Chief Justice John Roberts Delivers Moving Tribute At Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered a moving tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a memorial service Wednesday at the Supreme Court, calling her life “one of the many versions of the American Dream.”

Roberts, who served alongside Ginsburg for nearly 15 years, lauded her as a “brave” and “compassionate” colleague as he addressed the late justice’s family, friends and colleagues before her casket.

“Justice Ginsburg’s life was one of the many versions of the American dream,” Roberts said. “Her father was an immigrant from Odessa. Her mother was born four months after her family arrived from Poland. Her mother later worked as bookkeeper in Brooklyn.”

“Ruth used to ask, ‘What is the difference between a bookkeeper in Brooklyn and a Supreme Court justice?’ Her answer: ‘One generation,’” he added.

Over 100 of Ginsburg’s former law clerks lined up outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning to greet her casket. Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to the beloved liberal justice as her body lies in repose for two days.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications of cancer.

“The voice in court and conference room was soft,” Roberts said during his remarks Wednesday. “But when she spoke, people listened. Among the words that best describe Ruth: tough, brave, a fighter, a winner. But also thoughtful, careful, compassionate, honest.”

