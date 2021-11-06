Cheers And Jeers Greet House Passage Of Infrastructure And Jobs Act

Lawmakers reacted Friday night with cheers and grumbles after House Democrats finally passed a pared-down, bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package with the help of 13 Republicans.

The Infrastructure and Jobs Act now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his expected signature, months after it passed the Senate.

Advertisement

The House decided not to pass the companion Build Back Better Act at the same time, as progressives had hoped, and instead set up a later vote on the broader social spending bill.

Longtime foil Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) gushed Friday about how the infrastructure bill will help his state. It is expected to pour about $6 billion into West Virginia over the next five years.

“I’m incredibly proud of my bipartisan colleagues for their tireless efforts to get this across the finish line,” he said in a statement late Friday.

Advertisement

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), one of the leaders of the House Progressive Caucus, was blunt — and pleased.