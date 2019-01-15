Journalists Slam NBC After They Asked Staffers To Avoid Calling Steve King Racist

After the surfacing of an email sent to NBC News’ staffers from the network’s standards department telling them not to directly refer to Rep. Steve King’s (R-Iowa) recent comments about white supremacy as “racist,” journalists have come out on social media to lambast the network for doing so.

“Definition of racist: A person who ... believes that a particular race is superior to another. King wondered why White Supremacy — the belief that white people are superior to the black race — is offensive. That is the DEFINITION of racism,” tweeted political reporter Emily C. Singer.

On the heels of the backlash, NBC revised its guidance on King.

“We revised our guidance on Rep. Steve King’s comments. It is fair to characterize King’s comments as ‘racist,’ and point out that he has a history of racist comments, and the context can be shared that others hold that view as well,” said a statement from the network.