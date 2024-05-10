ShoppingBeautyskin care

People Can’t Get Enough Of These Spring Beauty Finds On Amazon

These skincare and haircare products are reaching cult status with our audience.
If you haven’t thought about giving your beauty routine a refresh for spring, you should — skin and hair have different needs in warm weather than cold weather.

Not sure which products are actually worth the money? We got you. Based on our anonymous internal data, we put together a list of 10 spring beauty products that HuffPost readers can’t get enough of.

The best part? They’re all on Amazon, so you can have them in your hands ASAP.

1
Amazon
An acne treatment gel that can help prevent and treat breakouts
It’s completely normal to get more breakouts in spring and summer. Thousands of shoppers swear that this is the secret weapon that helps prevent pimples. It targets the two biggest causes of acne: clogged pores and inflammation, working by going deep in the pores while promoting new skin cell turnover on the surface.

Promising review: “I have purchased this in the past from brick-and-mortar retailers and enjoyed it. It seems to help speed up cell turnover similarly to retinol, but seems to be a little stronger and, unlike retinol, water does not cause it to stop working. I tend to wash my face then add this without waiting for it to dry and follow up with a moisturizer to lock in the benefits. With retinol, it needs to be kept cool to keep working and putting it on a wet face will inactivate the product, so I would need more time at night for my regimen. Glad this product is out there as the strongest OTC cell turnover product. Beyond this you would need a prescription for tretinoin in the US and doctors visits aren’t always in the cards. Glad I can find this online now as well.” — MH
$12.71+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A two-in-one hair dryer and brush
When it’s hot out, having to spend time under a hair dryer is extra annoying. Having a brush that doubles as a hair dryer will cut the time in half while making you look like you just got a pricey blowout. More than 470,000 people have bought and rated this product on Amazon, with the vast majority giving it a perfect five-star rating.

Promising review:

“The REVLON One-Step Volumizer has completely replaced my flat iron in my haircare routine. Not only does it save me time, but it also doesn't damage my hair like traditional flat irons do. I love that it's easy to use and has two different heat settings (warm and hot), allowing me to customize the styling process to my hair type and desired look. Additionally, it's light enough to use without causing arm fatigue, which is a huge plus.

This tool is incredibly durable—I use it about three times a week, and it still performs like new. It's fast to dry my hair and leaves it smooth and shiny, giving me salon-quality results every time. Since switching to this product, my hair looks and feels healthier, and I couldn't be happier with the results. If you're looking for a hair tool that delivers salon-quality results without damaging your hair, look no further than the REVLON One-Step Volumizer!” — Alejandro F. Yanes
$48.74 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A hydrating face moisturizer
Searching for the perfect spring moisturizer can lead to a Goldilocks-esque hunt: You want one that’s not too heavy, not too light, but just right. This French find is the staple thousands of shoppers love. Made with soy, beeswax and aloe vera, it moisturizes skin without feeling too thick and is great for sensitive skin.

Promising review: “I have been using this product for over 15 years. It is easy to use, not greasy, has no perfumes and is very hydrating. I have pretty good skin overall and the Embroylisse keeps my skin supple and hydrated. It's well priced given its efficacy and results. Highly recommend. Just make sure you buy from an authorized retailer: It is so wonderful because it doesn't include chemicals that the US allows. Because it is made in France and distributed in Europe, it does not have harmful chemicals.” — Kim Lane-Krippaehne
$17 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A cuticle oil to keep your spring manis looking amazing
Before you start dreaming of all the nail polish colors you’re going to pretty up your nails with this season, it’s important to get your fingernails under control. It’s not unusual to come out of winter with some cuticle damage. A good cuticle oil — like this one, made with jojoba and vitamin E, helps nourish your entire fingertips.

Promising review: “I should have taken a before picture, because this oil has truly changed my nails. I can't remember a time where my natural nails looked this good. They were so frail that flushing a toilet would break what I grew for two weeks down to the nub. It sucked, and I have been so self-conscious about it since I was a kid. Now, I can't stop looking at them in amazement. One thing that has greatly helped me when it came to applying the oil was to ditch the bottle it comes in. Instead, grab a nail oil brush applicator and use that instead. It's much more convenient to apply, and I have two brushes: one at work and one at home. I apply at least twice a day, and I noticed results within a week. You'll thank me later.” — Steffany
$9.41 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A collagen eye mask to get rid of dark circles
There’s something about warm weather that just makes you want to get out and do more. Outdoor concerts, evenings drinking outside with friends, late night s’more making: Soak it all up while still looking like you’re clocking eight hours of sleep a night by doing a collagen eye mask a few times a week. It helps reduce puffiness and dark circles, both of which late nights out can cause.

Promising review: “I am on my third order. I love these. I get up at 3:30 to 4:00 a.m. every day before going to the gym and my eyes might look tired and puffy. These are in a handy pack, easy to apply and help my eyes look rested and vibrant. It helps blur subtle wrinkles too. I leave them on for 10 to 20 minutes. You can’t beat them for the price!” — Chayraye
$4.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A hair treatment that treats damage from sun and hot tools
Shoppers love this collagen-based hair treatment for undoing damage from sun and heating tools, like blow dryers, straighteners and curling irons. It’s great for all hair types too!

Promising review: “I work mainly outdoors all year round selling handmade jewelry and my long hair was suffering from dryness. I tried many different hair masks; homemade natural ingredient stuff and expensive vials. Then, I came across this awesome product. The price was very reasonable and at that point I was ready to give anything a chance. And wow! I applied it as instructed and my hair was immediately transformed: silky, shiny, smooth. It smelled delicious and not like rancid chemicals. My scalp felt refreshed. The actual ingredients of CER-100 contain a lot of natural extracts, so a little goes a long way. It’s the only repairing hair mask that actually works and does not break your bank.” — NY purchase
$8.41 AT Amazon
7
Amazon
Makeup remover that doesn’t dry out your skin
You know how some makeup removers leave remnants of mascara? Shoppers promise that this one takes it all off — and it does it will moisturizing the face. People who bought it and left reviews like that it’s gentle and can be used on sensitive skin.

Promising review: “This product works really well for dry skin and/or mature skin because it’s moisturizing and it takes makeup off really well—even waterproof mascara. Makeup remover pads are good for vacation but this product is better for everyday use because there’s no pulling on the skin and it’s better for the environment than disposable wipes.” — Michelle
$9.74 AT Amazon
8
Amazon
Exfoliating mitts that will leave skin extra soft
Now that you’re shedding your sweaters and showing a bit more skin, moisturizing your whole body is even more of a priority. Shoppers love these exfoliating mitts, which mimic the experience of a popular Korean spa treatment. Use them in the shower to brush off dead skin cells and you’ll emerge with silky smooth skin.

Promising review: “This is what your skin has been praying for and didn't even know it! Try it, you will not be disappointed. You can instantly see the dead skin coming off and your skin will be soooo smooth, it's addicting, really!” — Amanda Frazier
$9.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Sunscreen that leaves skin shimmering
While you should really be wearing sunscreen all year, it’s even more important when you’re spending more time outside. Need to replenish your sunscreen supply? Shoppers love this one because it leaves a subtle shimmer. It’s also waterproof and promises to dries super fast.

Promising review: “I love how much glitter there is! It gives the skin a great summer glow and the glitter is gold so it compliments darker skin tones beautifully!” — Miya
$7.49+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
Cocoa butter to nourish dry skin
Palmer’s cocoa butter is a beauty staple for many people and now is the perfect time to stock up. Feel confident in your spring clothes knowing your skin looks and feels (and smells!) amazing.

Promising review: “I purchased this item and am happy I did! It is a beautifully light cocoa butter-scented soft balm. I originally wanted a cocoa butter stick from Palmer's but decided to go with this instead. The formula glides on easily without the stickiness of residue that some others leave behind. It literally melts once you apply it to your skin which is a plus and it really smells good. It does exactly what it says: moisturizes, heals and softens. It’s affordable and a little goes a long way! I'm a very satisfied customer!” — Honesty
$7.68 at Amazon
