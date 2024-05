An acne treatment gel that can help prevent and treat breakouts

It’s completely normal to get more breakouts in spring and summer. Thousands of shoppers swear that this is the secret weapon that helps prevent pimples. It targets the two biggest causes of acne: clogged pores and inflammation, working by going deep in the pores while promoting new skin cell turnover on the surface.“I have purchased this in the past from brick-and-mortar retailers and enjoyed it. It seems to help speed up cell turnover similarly to retinol, but seems to be a little stronger and, unlike retinol, water does not cause it to stop working. I tend to wash my face then add this without waiting for it to dry and follow up with a moisturizer to lock in the benefits. With retinol, it needs to be kept cool to keep working and putting it on a wet face will inactivate the product, so I would need more time at night for my regimen. Glad this product is out there as the strongest OTC cell turnover product. Beyond this you would need a prescription for tretinoin in the US and doctors visits aren’t always in the cards. Glad I can find this online now as well.” — MH