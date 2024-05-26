25 Of The Best Reading Chairs You’ll Want To Curl Right Up In

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A plush reading chair with an ottoman to rival your bed's comfort
2
A multifunctional velvet reading chair for those who take their reading very seriously
3
An extra wide reading chair so you can get extra comfortable
4
A saucer reading chair with a matching ottoman for the little readers
5
A reclining glider that swivels if you want a chair that can do the most
6
A sustainably made reading chair for the environmentally conscious reader
7
A large, plush reading chair that looks like something from a big box luxury retail store
8
A colorful reading chair if you aim to read in a style that's both elegant and effortless
9
A mid-century modern-inspired reading chair that's like a best friend
10
A wicker papasan swivel chair
11
A reading chair with matching ottoman that feels like you're sitting in the lap of luxury
12
An armless velvet reading chair with ottoman for the discerning reader
13
A petite reading chair if you're looking for an excuse to ignore your responsibilities
14
A modern lounge chair sleek and sophisticated enough to fit into a formal environment
15
A reading chair and ottoman so plush, you'll start questioning why chairs aren't made this way
16
A quilted adjustable chair if you're more the hanging-out-on-the-floor-reading type
17
A high-back reading chair upholstered in linen
18
A tufted armless reading chair if you want something with a traditional look
19
An extra wide reading chair for losing yourself in a good book
20
A reading chair with big mid-century modern vibes
21
A heated reclining wingback massage chair with side pockets
22
A velvet tufted reading chair and ottoman that can swivel 360 degrees
23
A leather reading chair with a chrome tubular base
24
A velvet tufted chair for the reader who loves drama in their novels and in their furniture
25
And a mod-ish chair because every reader knows the importance of a good setup