25 Of The Best Reading Chairs You’ll Want To Curl Right Up In

An extra wide reading chair for losing yourself in a good book

: "I have been loving this chair and my cats are loving it too! It was easy to assemble, perfectly matched the blue accents in my living room, and is a great size. I like that it’s wider than a regular chair too so I can comfortable sit in different positions. This was definitely one of the more affordable accent chairs I found while searching for one, however I don’t think it lacks in quality. This has been the perfect chair to create my reading nook and I definitely would recommend it." — S Smith