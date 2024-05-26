ShoppingHome DecorFurniture

25 Of The Best Reading Chairs You’ll Want To Curl Right Up In

These chairs are comfortable enough for you to readin one sitting.
Sally Elshorafa
1
amazon.com
A plush reading chair with an ottoman to rival your bed's comfort
Promising review: "I luuuvvv my comfy chair. It is so comfy. It was light enough to carry in the box upstairs. It took 15 minutes or less to assemble. I searched for months for the perfect chair that would meet my price point, style, quality, and easy assembly... and I found it. This is definitely a hit. Great quality. I finally found a perfect reading chair for my 2024 reading goal." —Dee
$169.99+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A multifunctional velvet reading chair for those who take their reading very seriously
Promising review: "LOVE this chair! It’s perfect for my teenager! So comfortable and the desk inside is perfect for snacks and homework time! PLUS it gives an extra bed for all her sleepover friends." —Kim O. Arneson
$289.99+ at Amazon
3
Albany Park
An extra wide reading chair so you can get extra comfortable
Promising review: "I purchased the Park armchair and ottoman as a gift to myself. I wanted to create my own cozy reading nook. I got them both in olive velvet. The chair is very roomy and comfortable. I did a lot of searching for the perfect chair before I settled on Albany Park. I made the right decision!" —Sarah T.
$779 at Albany Park
4
amazon.com
A saucer reading chair with a matching ottoman for the little readers
Promising review: "if you’re thinking about buying this chair, do it! so comfy to relax in and read, watch shows, or play games! it folds back up so you can have extra space too. just a 10/10 for me." —Lauren Moore
$99.99+ at Amazon
5
Gillian/Wayfair
A reclining glider that swivels if you want a chair that can do the most
Promising review: "We don't have kids or a nursery, but I've been searching for the perfect reading chair. This chair is very comfy, the fabric is nice and soft — incidentally we also discovered it's the perfect napping chair." —Emily
$281.99 at Wayfair
6
Sabai
A sustainably made reading chair for the environmentally conscious reader
Sabai is a woman-owned small furniture business making affordable luxury pieces out of sustainable materials.

Promising review: "I'm so happy I found this company! I love that it is woman-owned and seeks to create usable and attractive furniture with a clear vision of sustainability. I appreciate that each piece is built as it's ordered and that there is care in how it's packaged and shipped (no plastic packing material). As I write this, I'm sitting in my new velvet chair, which is sturdy, super comfortable, and very pleasing to the eye. Assembly is straightforward (although a bit time consuming if one does it on one's own, as I did) but is doable and detailed clearly in the instructions. Grateful for my new chair!" —Monique
$745 at Sabai
7
amazon.com
A large, plush reading chair that looks like something from a big box luxury retail store
Promising review: "I have two Pottery Barn couches and wanted an oversized chair to match. This chair looks identical to my Pottery Barn couches! The fabric is almost identical, and the boxy arms and feet are, too. I’m extremely pleased. This is for a reading nook, so the cushions might not be used all that much. But it’s very comfortable to sit on and holds up nicely when seated." —Samantha Humphries
$705.76 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A colorful reading chair if you aim to read in a style that's both elegant and effortless
Promising review: "Got this as an accent chair to go in my sunroom, and I’m super pleased with the purchase. I’m not a super small person, and I can sit in this chair with my legs up and crossed. Very easy to see myself spending hours visiting with friends or reading in this chair." —Elle
$189.95 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A mid-century modern-inspired reading chair that's like a best friend
Promising review: "Was able to put this together in less than 10 minutes. Lightweight, easy to move. Nice color, brownish-gray. This chair is firm, might not be the best for all day sitting but very comfortable for watching TV or reading in the evenings." —Amazon Customer
$149.28 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A wicker papasan swivel chair
Promising review: "Great chair! Very sturdy and beautiful. I was looking for a papasan chair online and was concerned by the reviews about them being easy to break and not high quality. I was so happy to find this chair, though! It has a sturdy metal frame that’s wrapped in a wicker material that looks really nice. I absolutely recommend." —Nicholas Miller
$148.99+ at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A reading chair with matching ottoman that feels like you're sitting in the lap of luxury
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this chair and ottoman. I ordered it for my media room, where I will listen to music, read, and just relax after work. The chair is just 'funky' enough to go with my decor and is comfortable as it is stylish." —Green Eyed Lady
$59.99+ at Amazon
12
amazon.com
An armless velvet reading chair with ottoman for the discerning reader
Promising review: "Perfect accent chair, especially for reading. Hits all positive marks. Nice looking chair and ottoman, sturdy, and most of all, comfortable. Definitely worth every penny." —Dale McDonald
$215.80 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A petite reading chair if you're looking for an excuse to ignore your responsibilities
Promising review: "The chair does what it does. It’s comforting. You’re not sinking in the chair, nor is it too hard. It feels nice and cushioned, with no sharp edges or corners. It’s wide and long enough for all sizes and does its job. I currently use it for reading and studying." —Nick
$159.99+ at Amazon
14
Signe/Wayfair
A modern lounge chair sleek and sophisticated enough to fit into a formal environment
Promising review: "Absolutely delighted with the Bruneta Lounge Chairs! We needed two chairs for our living room but space is limited. We prefer mid-century modern so I was excited to find this chair. I’m nearly 70 and I was able to unbox and assemble the chairs with ease. Once the parts were laid out it took less than 30 minutes to assemble both. Happy to report they are as comfortable as they are beautiful. The online images are a true representation of the product (always a concern of mine)." —Jean
$429.99+ at Wayfair
15
Amazon
A reading chair and ottoman so plush, you'll start questioning why chairs aren't made this way
Promising review: "Love this little chair for my book nook in our living room. Big enough to sit in comfortably but small enough to not take up too much space. Very soft, too!" —kaytlin
$174.99 at Amazon
16
Stephanie/Wayfair
A quilted adjustable chair if you're more the hanging-out-on-the-floor-reading type
Promising review: "This is the most comfortable reading chair you’ll find. Whether sitting up or laying down it’s got you totally supported." —Nina
$124.99+ at Wayfair
17
Amazon
A high-back reading chair upholstered in linen
Promising review: "I was looking for a comfortable accent chair for my reading nook, and I found this amazing one! There’s nothing I would like to change about this chair. It has perfect comfort, height, and dimensions. Love to spend my mornings on it while reading my favourite book or having a cup of hot coffee." —Priya
$119.99+ at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A tufted armless reading chair if you want something with a traditional look
Promising review: "Very beautiful! Super easy to assemble and sturdy to sit in. I sit in it nearly every day. It’s part of my reading nook. I love the sophistication of it and how well it matches the aesthetic that I was going for when designing my room. Highly recommend. No stains, no nicks, no flaws! Just perfect!" —Janet
$149.99+ at Amazon
19
amazon.com
An extra wide reading chair for losing yourself in a good book
Promising review: "I have been loving this chair and my cats are loving it too! It was easy to assemble, perfectly matched the blue accents in my living room, and is a great size. I like that it’s wider than a regular chair too so I can comfortable sit in different positions. This was definitely one of the more affordable accent chairs I found while searching for one, however I don’t think it lacks in quality. This has been the perfect chair to create my reading nook and I definitely would recommend it." —S Smith
$158 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A reading chair with big mid-century modern vibes
Promising review: "This is a sturdy, comfortable and great looking chair. The wood frame is simple to assemble and the upholstered pieces slide into place easily. The fabric is beautiful. This chair has no business being so affordable. Grab one while you can!" —Kindle Customer
$99.99+ at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A heated reclining wingback massage chair with side pockets
Promising review: "Beautiful color, firm seat, and heated massage. What more could one want in a reading chair?" —Jan Lundquist
$109.99+ at Amazon
22
Amazon
A velvet tufted reading chair and ottoman that can swivel 360 degrees
Promising review: "This is a great chair. It’s just perfect for reading and is very comfortable. My calico is a big 18-pound cat. When I’m not sitting in it, she is. Easy to assemble. The velvet is of a good quality. For the price you can’t find a better swivel chair and ottoman. Very pleased." —sandee
$189.99+ at Amazon
23
West Elm
A leather reading chair with a chrome tubular base
$1,199 at West Elm
24
Target
A velvet tufted chair for the reader who loves drama in their novels and in their furniture
Promising review: "We love this chair! It was easy to assemble, is sturdy, looks beautiful, and is wide and comfy. A great addition to any room for a splash of color!" —Footballmama
$131.99 at Target
25
Article
And a mod-ish chair because every reader knows the importance of a good setup
Promising review: "I love this chair so much. Comfortable and beautiful. I have received so many compliments." —Tara C.
$499 at Article
