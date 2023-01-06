What's Hot

Entertainment
Reality TVMTVThe Real Friends of WeHo

A Gay Version Of 'Real Housewives' Is On The Way, And Twitter Has Thoughts

MTV's "The Real Friends of WeHo" is "what happens when you have gay people but no queer people at the network," one person wrote.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

The rollout for MTV’s new queer-inclusive reality show got off to a bit of a polarizing start this week with the release of its first trailer.

Due out Jan. 20, “The Real Friends of WeHo” is billed as “an unfiltered and honest look” at six gay friends who are “living, loving and pursuing their passions” in West Hollywood, where many members of Los Angeles’ LGBTQ community reside.

The series’ cast members include celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, actor Curtis Hamilton, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, Buttah Skincare CEO Dorión Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.

“In a town and community where image and status are everything, they’re ready to pull back the Hollywood curtain and reveal their most authentic selves not just to one another but the world,” MTV said in a Thursday press release.

And as its title implies, the show borrows heavily from Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, which enjoys a sizable LGBTQ fan base, in its format.

“If you like the wives, don’t miss these new house guys,” a narrator proclaims in the trailer, which can be seen below.

Vaughan, who is married to “Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett, celebrated the release of the “Real Friends of WeHo” trailer with a quirky Instagram post.

“Took a wrong turn out of Palm Springs and ended up here,” he wrote, alluding to the Palm Springs, California, home he and Bennett recently purchased.

Goreski echoed those sentiments.

“Daddy’s coming to MTV! Can’t wait for you to meet my friends!” he wrote on Instagram, noting his husband, “Family Guy” and “Will & Grace” screenwriter Gary Janetti, would be appearing on the show, too.

On social media, however, the trailer drew a fair amount of snark.

Others, however, appeared to be mustering some enthusiasm for the series.

“Originally I was like ‘what gay guy wants to watch this’ and then remembered this sort of thing is for straight women and Real Housewives is for gay guys,” one person quipped. “And I think that’s kind of beautiful.”

Added Royce Jones, a reporter for Pennsylvania-based CBS affiliate KDKA-TV: “The drama better be messy!”

Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

