A Gay Version Of 'Real Housewives' Is On The Way, And Twitter Has Thoughts

The rollout for MTV’s new queer-inclusive reality show got off to a bit of a polarizing start this week with the release of its first trailer.

Due out Jan. 20, “The Real Friends of WeHo” is billed as “an unfiltered and honest look” at six gay friends who are “living, loving and pursuing their passions” in West Hollywood, where many members of Los Angeles’ LGBTQ community reside.

Advertisement

The series’ cast members include celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, actor Curtis Hamilton, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, Buttah Skincare CEO Dorión Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.

“In a town and community where image and status are everything, they’re ready to pull back the Hollywood curtain and reveal their most authentic selves not just to one another but the world,” MTV said in a Thursday press release.

And as its title implies, the show borrows heavily from Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, which enjoys a sizable LGBTQ fan base, in its format.

“If you like the wives, don’t miss these new house guys,” a narrator proclaims in the trailer, which can be seen below.

Advertisement

Vaughan, who is married to “Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett, celebrated the release of the “Real Friends of WeHo” trailer with a quirky Instagram post.

“Took a wrong turn out of Palm Springs and ended up here,” he wrote, alluding to the Palm Springs, California, home he and Bennett recently purchased.

Goreski echoed those sentiments.

“Daddy’s coming to MTV! Can’t wait for you to meet my friends!” he wrote on Instagram, noting his husband, “Family Guy” and “Will & Grace” screenwriter Gary Janetti, would be appearing on the show, too.

On social media, however, the trailer drew a fair amount of snark.

I've been distracted from one national crisis, the House Speaker vote, by another national crisis, "The Real Friends of WeHo." — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) January 5, 2023

Advertisement

you know it’s a bad idea when a tv show announcement gets ratio’d — chris. 🥺 (@chrispena_16) January 5, 2023

the real friends of weho is what happens when you have gay people but no queer people at the network https://t.co/50J4qRLwQn — anthony christian ocampo 🇵🇭🏳️🌈 (@anthonyocampo) January 6, 2023

Others, however, appeared to be mustering some enthusiasm for the series.

“Originally I was like ‘what gay guy wants to watch this’ and then remembered this sort of thing is for straight women and Real Housewives is for gay guys,” one person quipped. “And I think that’s kind of beautiful.”