'Real Housewives' Stars Apologize For Transphobic Remarks About Model

“Real Housewives of New York City” stars Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley are under fire for making transphobic comments about a model during a New York Fashion Week runway show.
The reality stars were seated front row on Tuesday for a presentation of a new collection from Gary “Garo Sparo” Spampinato, a fellow Bravo alum who competed on “Project Runway.” “Real Housewives” co-star Tinsley Mortimer closed out Spampinato’s diverse and queer-inclusive runway show.
In a since-deleted Instagram video, Morgan and Medley were heard loudly discussing transgender model Yasmine Petty as she struts on the catwalk.
“Well with a body like that, it’s a guy. That’s a guy,” Medley said in the video.
“With a body like that it’s a guy, you’re absolutely right, Morgan added.
Petty apparently overheard the comments, and described them later as “disheartening and disappointing.”
“I was really excited to do the fashion show for Garo Sparo for New York Fashion Week because he was using models of diversity, and I knew they were filming the ‘Housewives of New York’ and I knew they were front row and literally, as I was walking down the runway, I heard them making these statements,” Petty told Page Six in a statement.
“My philosophy is that people can’t choose their sexual orientation. They can’t choose their gender identity,” she continued. “They can’t choose or not choose to have a disability or a mental illness or even their race, but things people can choose to do is not to be rude and cruel to people over things they have no control over.”
In a different video, Morgan can be heard asking Medley, “Who is that?” as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Miz Cracker walks by. “Oh, that’s a guy, right?” she continued.
Medley and Morgan since apologized in a joint statement to Page Six, and cited their history of advocating for LGBTQ causes. Morgan famously has claimed she has raised “millions” for the LGBTQ community on the long-running reality TV show.
“We have a history as longstanding supporters of the LGBTQ community in many ways and apologize for our offensive comments at the fashion show,” the two told Page Six Style.
Many Bravo fans have called Andy Cohen, creator and executive producer of the multicity “Real Housewives” franchise, to take action against his stars.
Spampinato’s fashion week show also reportedly featured nightlife icon Amanda Lepore and Mimi Tao, the first transgender model to appear on “Project Runway,” according to Bravo.
Medley and Morgan’s fellow “Housewives” co-stars Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer also were in attendance.