'Real Housewives' Stars Apologize For Transphobic Remarks About Model

Bravo via Getty Images Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley during an appearance on "Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen." The "Real Housewives" co-stars were overheard making transphobic comments about a model at a New York Fashion Week show.

The reality stars were seated front row on Tuesday for a presentation of a new collection from Gary “Garo Sparo” Spampinato, a fellow Bravo alum who competed on “Project Runway.” “Real Housewives” co-star Tinsley Mortimer closed out Spampinato’s diverse and queer-inclusive runway show.

In a since-deleted Instagram video, Morgan and Medley were heard loudly discussing transgender model Yasmine Petty as she struts on the catwalk.

“Well with a body like that, it’s a guy. That’s a guy,” Medley said in the video.

“With a body like that it’s a guy, you’re absolutely right, Morgan added.

"With a body like that, it's a guy."



Sonja and Dorinda make offensive comments about a transgender model a #NYFW! #RHONY pic.twitter.com/RPl5slwDDS — Haus of Bravo (@HausOfBravo) September 11, 2019

Petty apparently overheard the comments, and described them later as “disheartening and disappointing.”

“I was really excited to do the fashion show for Garo Sparo for New York Fashion Week because he was using models of diversity, and I knew they were filming the ‘Housewives of New York’ and I knew they were front row and literally, as I was walking down the runway, I heard them making these statements,” Petty told Page Six in a statement.

“My philosophy is that people can’t choose their sexual orientation. They can’t choose their gender identity,” she continued. “They can’t choose or not choose to have a disability or a mental illness or even their race, but things people can choose to do is not to be rude and cruel to people over things they have no control over.”

In a different video, Morgan can be heard asking Medley, “Who is that?” as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Miz Cracker walks by. “Oh, that’s a guy, right?” she continued.

Thomas Concordia via Getty Images Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley attend Garo Sparo Atelier Runway Show

Medley and Morgan since apologized in a joint statement to Page Six, and cited their history of advocating for LGBTQ causes. Morgan famously has claimed she has raised “millions” for the LGBTQ community on the long-running reality TV show.

“We have a history as longstanding supporters of the LGBTQ community in many ways and apologize for our offensive comments at the fashion show,” the two told Page Six Style.

Many Bravo fans have called Andy Cohen, creator and executive producer of the multicity “Real Housewives” franchise, to take action against his stars.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: as someone who is a Bravo superfan, it’s also glaringly apparent to me that the Housewives franchise has a major homophobia and transphobia problem (and has for a long time) https://t.co/6yWloYTNnK — Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) September 11, 2019

Please address the transphobic comments made by sonja an dorinda at the ny fashion show. So many of the trans community are hurt an angry over the crass comments they made. — sandy (@sandyakambrace) September 11, 2019

So @Andy gonna act like Eddie Murphy’s 80s stand up was “very problematic for him when he was coming up” to try to get a sound bite out of @Instatituss... But he still keeps these two on the payroll?



Mhm...https://t.co/SuL7p5Bc0V — Eamon Paton-Usry (@Eamon2Please) September 11, 2019

I like Sonja and Dorinda, but they deserve to be in hot water for this. #rhony #bravohttps://t.co/IEJtZBVm67 — Housewives Tonight! (@WivesTonight) September 11, 2019

Spampinato’s fashion week show also reportedly featured nightlife icon Amanda Lepore and Mimi Tao, the first transgender model to appear on “Project Runway,” according to Bravo.

Medley and Morgan’s fellow “Housewives” co-stars Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer also were in attendance.