Reality television star Lauri Peterson shared this weekend that her son, Josh Waring, died March 31 at age 35.
The “Real Housevives of Orange County” alum addressed Waring’s death in an emotional Instagram post Sunday.
“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss,” Peterson wrote. “Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”
She continued: “Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much! He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years.”
The Orange Country Register described Waring’s death as an “apparent drug overdose,” but noted that the exact cause would be later confirmed by coroner’s officials following additional tests.
Echoing Peterson’s sentiments was Waring’s older sister, Ashley Zarlin.
“My heart aches for the lost opportunities for us to grow together as adults, to share laughter and dreams, the conversations that we will never get to have, and the dreams that will be left unfulfilled,” Zarlin wrote on Instagram Sunday. Referring to Peterson, she went on to note: “My mom’s unwavering love and tireless efforts to support him will forever be etched in my heart. She fought alongside him, never wavering in her belief that he could overcome this demon.”
Peterson starred on the first four seasons of “The Real Housewives of Orange Country” from 2006 to 2009. She returned as a guest for the Bravo series’ sixth season.
Waring’s experiences with substance abuse were well-documented on the series. Peterson’s exit from the show in Season 4 coincided with the revelation that her son had a heroin addiction.
For much of the past decade, Waring had been embroiled in legal turmoil. In 2016, he was charged with three counts of attempted murder for the shooting of Daniel Lopez, and served four years in prison before entering a guilty plea.
In February, he was arrested on suspicion of punching a security guard in Santa Ana, California. He also had multiple arrests on drug possession counts.
Peterson’s Instagram post drew an outpouring of support from some of her famous friends, including Bravo TV host Andy Cohen.
“You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story you would [sic] up educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it,” Cohen wrote. “May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always. Sending your family all my love.”