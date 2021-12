The “Real Housewives” reality show franchise just got a spoof political reboot.

The parody “Real House Members of Capitol Hill” ― featuring extremist GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) — aired on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Cameos came from Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Nancy Mace (S.C.), who this week highlighted tensions within the GOP via a Twitter feud with Greene.