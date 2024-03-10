'When The Cellphone Cameras Are Off, The Work Ethic Is Gone,' And 16 Other Real-Life Experiences People Had With Influencers

Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

"I was ex-best friends with two sister influencers who are popular on every social media platform (millions of followers each). They've been popular since Musical.ly. Basically, we were best friends for like seven years, and I supported them and went to stupid influencer events with them (like VidCon) and film premieres. I got noticed eventually, and people would literally come up to me saying, 'Oh are you X and Y's friend?' because I was featured in their content sometimes. Basically, we had a falling out this year after a near-decade friendship because they kept canceling on me to film/edit content (THAT IS COMPLETELY OPTIONAL)."