'When The Cellphone Cameras Are Off, The Work Ethic Is Gone,' And 16 Other Real-Life Experiences People Had With Influencers

An influencer’s job often involves creating a specific “persona” for the camera. In real life, they may not be as enthusiastic or confident as they appear on camera. Recently, redditor u/Notalabel_4566 asked, “People who work with ‘influencers’ or have worked for, what were they like?”
They got replies from people who were friends with or related to influencers, too.
Here are 17 of the most interesting answers:
1
"My distant cousins have a YouTube family channel. At our shared great-grandmother's funeral, they were rudely telling all the other kids, 'I'm only sitting here because my mom says I have to be nice to our fans.'"
2
"My best friend's brother is the DermDoctor (Dr. Shah) on TikTok with, like, 18 million followers, and I've known him my whole life. I've never seen any of his TikToks, so IDK how he comes across online, but he's a really nice, soft-spoken boy IRL."
3
"I had a travel blogger friend who was filming while we were out one day to celebrate my birthday, and then she posted the video on YouTube without asking my permission. I asked her to edit me out as politely as I could, but she wasn't happy about that and ended up taking the whole video down. Our friendship ended there."
4
"I worked with a few influencers who, like one who is a Twitch girl, became flight attendants at my airline. I've been a flight attendant for 14 years, and the influx of these girls is annoying. They're constantly filming and taking pictures, even during critical phases of flight (aka when we aren't allowed to have our personal devices on) — totally out-of-touch goofballs. Super lazy, too. When the cellphone cameras are off, the work ethic is gone."
5
"My friend did a stint with a HUGE Twitch streamer who has a history of being controversial. To the surprise of no one, he was a juvenile, self-absorbed prick."
6
"I grew up with @FatCarrieBradshaw (Chris Burns), and I will say that he is the kindest, funniest, and most inclusive person ever."
7
"I have a friend whose dog has a modest following on Instagram (about 20k). It's shocking how much work goes into running the account. Like, once she went on vacation and had her dog sitter send photos every day to be posted."
8
"I shared a crashpad with a girl who had a decent Instagram following in 2015. No clue if she does now or not. She somehow would get away with not paying for the crashpad, and not paying for dinner, and she was wildly immature about relationships. I heard she was super difficult to work with on the plane."
9
"My aunt's sister is best friends with Ms. Rachel and has been since high school. She is really that sweet IRL and is perfectly lovely!"
10
"I know one whom I went to school with who has, like, 10k followers who is constantly asking places for freebies (her engagement is really low — sometimes 10 likes with 1 or 2 comments)."
11
"I used to work with an influencer whose whole persona was 'girl boss' and 'hustle culture,' and girls looked up to her for that. She would show up to work just to take selfies then leave."
12
"Had one for a roomie. She lied literally all the time about even silly little things. She would walk around town getting on other people's cars pretending she was balling."
13
"I've worked with a handful of influencers in a very specific niche, so most of them didn't have a huge following. One had a million followers, and that was by far the biggest account. They were all nice enough, but every single one required so many follow-ups, reminders, check-ins, and general handholding. All posts/videos ended up having typos or incorrect info, like none of them took a minute to check the material we provided."
14
"I was ex-best friends with two sister influencers who are popular on every social media platform (millions of followers each). They've been popular since Musical.ly. Basically, we were best friends for like seven years, and I supported them and went to stupid influencer events with them (like VidCon) and film premieres. I got noticed eventually, and people would literally come up to me saying, 'Oh are you X and Y's friend?' because I was featured in their content sometimes. Basically, we had a falling out this year after a near-decade friendship because they kept canceling on me to film/edit content (THAT IS COMPLETELY OPTIONAL)."
15
And finally, "I've worked with TikTok influencers and Twitch streamers. My biggest gripe is that NONE OF THEM know how to respond to an email in a timely manner."
