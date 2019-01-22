Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2019 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Relationships

25 Tweets About Married Life That Will Definitely Strike A Chord

"Being married means never having to say you’re angry. You can clearly articulate it just by the way you breathe."
By Kelsey Borresen
01/22/2019 06:58pm ET

After you’ve been in a relationship for a while, some universal truths start to reveal themselves: You and your partner will argue about the number of Amazon packages arriving at your doorstep; birthday presents will go from utterly romantic to extremely practical (goodbye, jewelry; hello, garbage disposal) and a “quick” Target run will always turn into a multi-hour extravaganza.

If this all sounds familiar, chances are, you’re married. Below, we’ve rounded up 25 tweets about married life that hilariously hit the nail on the head.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Married Life
MORE:
TwitterMarriagefamily and relationships