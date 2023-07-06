Popular items from this list:
A beeswax wood polisher so you can revive your embarrassingly worn, dinged and dented cabinets
A collagen-coating hair treatment if your dry, damaged and overprocessed strands could use a little TLC
A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes
A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani
A kid-friendly travel tray to spare you from the tedious task of handing your child a single goldfish at a time
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye
A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes
A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips
A seamless bodysuit for offering support and smoothing
A box of cleaning K-Cups that'll get rid of residue in your machine and prevent flavors from transferring
A roll-on sunscreen sponge to make the always messy task of applying sunscreen a heck of a lot better
An easily washable drip catcher that sits snugly around your faucet
A V-neck maxi wrap dress that's so cute you'll most definitely wear it all the time
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper because you've got pounds of produce in your fridge
A pill organizer for helping you consistently take your meds
A magnetic screen door
A handy bath ducky to tell you in seconds whether the bath water is too hot for baby
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste
A 3-in-1 ergonomic rake if you've got a long list of fun spring plans
An extreme hold eyebrow gel because it gives your brows that laminated look
Some washing machine cleaning tablets
And a pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that'll clean your machine as it runs
A pack of semi-cured gel nail strips to give you salon-worthy results at home, for a fraction of the price
A lash extension sealer adhesive and starter falsies
A wall-mounted Fisher-Price bedtime routine system
A ceiling fan cleaner
A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners that'll deodorize your sink
A shea butter-infused cream-to-powder multi-stick to replace your blush, lipstick and eyeshadow
Some aesthetic highlighters so you can reward yourself for studying
