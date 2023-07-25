He also shared some generational trends he's seen in his own clients. "Despite the housing costs, there are many millennials who have been saving and purchasing their first home. Typically, I see them putting down 3% to 5%. I also see, in many cases, the younger generations getting down payment assistance from parents and/or cosigning to get their foot in the door. Most of our clients, at the moment, are older buyers: Gen X and boomers. Typically, a Gen X'er bought their home 10 years ago and now have a ton of equity in their property, so when they sell to upgrade to a new home, they are bringing 30% to 40% as a down payment, which is overall keeping their monthly payment manageable. As far as the boomer generation, these individuals have built wealth and are buying second or third homes in cash."

Wasan Tita / Getty Images/iStockphoto