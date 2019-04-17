Real Estate Agent Fired Over Racist Comments About K-Pop's BTS

A real estate agent’s racist comments targeting the popular K-Pop band BTS cost him his job.

Brian Hughes, who worked with real estate firm Highline Residential in New York, attacked BTS on Twitter following their performance last week on “Saturday Night Live” ― the first-ever appearance by a K-Pop group on the show.

Hughes wrote that the band’s seven members ― all in their early-to-mid 20s ― “look like kids,” and questioned whether Asian women were “even attracted to their own men.”

Y'ALL DID ARMYS RLLY GET THAT RACIST C*NT FIRED KWSJWIAJEWKSJ pic.twitter.com/2c0T890ZKm — 𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 (@botwbts) April 15, 2019

Before long, Hughes’ tweets ― which perpetuated the offensive emasculation of Asian men in Western culture ― caught the attention of several social media users in the Asian community, who alerted his employers. The following day, the firm fired him.

While Hughes’ account has since been deleted, social media users had been quick to screengrab the tweets. And Highline Residential tweeted a statement concerning its decision.

We want to apologize to everyone for the inappropriate tweet sent by Brian Hughes. His comment does not at all reflect Highline's values. We are proud to represent a diverse workforce and clientele. Our relationship with Brian has been terminated. — Highline Residential (@HLResidential) April 15, 2019

Hughes’ tweets sparked a deluge of criticisms from the Asian community as well as BTS’ fiercely loyal fans, the BTS ARMYs.

careful there bro, racism and xenophobia really ages people. 😪 — lucero 🥀 (@tropicanalucy) April 14, 2019

Oh my god so edgy 🤙🏽🤙🏽racism is super in rn my man — ANYA (@anriyaaz) April 14, 2019

We're in 2019 sir, we have to leave this toxic mindset behind please — Daniel (@agustscenery) April 14, 2019

Brian, I found your tweet interesting. Let me surprise you by sharing the demographic I am in: 49 +, educated, white,middle class, living in rural PA. I adore @BTS_twt. As a journalist, please research. Oh, and it’s apparent you might be a wee jealous. @GoAwayWithJae — KellyM (@KellyMi39948732) April 14, 2019

Highline Residential’s statement regarding Hughes’ termination also went viral and BTS fans thanked the firm for its actions.

but on a more serious note, thank you for taking this matter seriously and taking action! it's very much appreciated. — rach ʷᶦᵗʰ ˡᵘᵛ ᵇʳᵒ (@ggukreum) April 15, 2019

Thank you so much for taking this matter seriously.. I hope he can reflect his action and not to be happen anymore in the future.. — sanas with luv 💜 (@KryptoniteJin) April 15, 2019