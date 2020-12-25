There's A Reason Your Biggest Pixar Questions Remain Unanswered

Talking to the team behind “Soul,” we asked director Pete Docter (who also directed “Monsters, Inc.” and is Pixar’s chief creative officer) one of those famously unanswered questions: What were Boo’s parents thinking when she was missing?

“This is one of these questions that we asked ourselves,” Docter told HuffPost. “And we went through a lot of different machinations of writing scenes. We didn’t actually board any, but we felt like, OK, the audience doesn’t need to know this because Sulley doesn’t know. And we’re with Sulley. So who cares?”

Yep, the filmmakers just thought it didn’t matter.

“Whatever her parents think, we’re just going to ignore that,” Docter said. “And it turned out pretty OK.”