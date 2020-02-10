Three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, who appeared on the CBS legal drama “Bull” earlier this month, revealed Sunday that she has ALS.

Luker, 58, said she has known for a while. “We fight and go forward,” she wrote on Twitter.

Hello friends. I have some tough news. Late last year I was diagnosed with ALS. I have the best medical care in the world and the greatest support. My dear husband Danny has been an angel. I will get well. In the meantime, we fight and go forward. Keep us in your thoughts. — Rebecca Luker (@RebeccaJLuker) February 9, 2020

Luker, who’s married to “Moulin Rouge” Broadway actor Danny Burstein, received a slew of well wishes from the entertainment community.

Actor Ben Stiller lauded Luker for her bravery in sharing her situation. He retweeted Luker’s plea for fans to support a promising treatment called Prosetin.

This organization is making a difference and this new drug is worth the energy and money needed to research it. #ProjectALS



Wishing Rebecca Luker all the best and thank you for sharing your situation, which helps so many. That is true bravery and strength. https://t.co/rtGwKatJo9 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 9, 2020

Stage veteran Betty Buckley, known in part for the TV prison drama “Oz” in the early 2000s, called Luker an inspiration for her voice and presence. Anthony Rapp of Broadway’s “Rent” and TV’s “Star Trek: Discovery” wished her well.

Luker, from Alabama, has received Tony nominations for “Mary Poppins,” “Show Boat” and “The Music Man.”

In 2018 and 2019 she had a recurring role on “NCIS: New Orleans” and played a nun on multiple episodes of “Boardwalk Empire” in 2012, IMDB noted.

According to her website, she lives in New York City with Burstein and two stepsons.

ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease and is a neurological disorder that leads to paralysis.

Michael Loccisano via Getty Images Rebecca Luker announced she has been diagnosed with ALS.