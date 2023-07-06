Rebecca Romijn Explains Silence During Me Too Claims Against 'X-Men' Directors

Rebecca Romijn apparently never felt the need to say “Me Too” — because her peers already had.

This week, Romijn explained why.

“I haven’t spoken up about anything with regard to #MeToo, because I had two major issues with two directors I’ve worked with — and both of them already got theirs,” she told The Independent in an interview published Wednesday. “One of them being Brett Ratner.”

She explained that she didn’t “want to throw anyone under the bus... Except for Brett Ratner.”

Romijn famously starred as Mystique in Singer’s “X-Men” (2000) and “X2” (2003) years before several men accused Singer of sexual abuse and assault. She returned for Ratner’s follow-up, “The Last Stand” (2006), after Singer exited the franchise to direct “Superman Returns.”

“I was not happy working with [Ratner],” Romijn told The Independent. “But he’s been cancelled.”

“I didn’t feel like I needed to say anything,” she said. “I know the two people that I worked with had it coming, and they got theirs. I’m not gonna… I don’t need to say anything else.”

Rebecca Romijn starred in two “X-Men” films directed by Bryan Singer and another helmed by Brett Ratner. Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press

In addition to Henstridge, Munn and Page, three other actors publicly accused Ratner in 2017 of past sexual misconduct. Henstridge said “he physically forced himself” on her when she was 19, while Munn alleged that Ratner masturbated in her presence on set — and Page said Ratner outed him as gay. Ratner denied the allegations.

Singer, meanwhile, was sued in 2017 for allegedly raping a teenager years earlier. In a 2019 article in The Atlantic, numerous men accused him of molesting them as children.

Singer denied the allegations and told Deadline the journalist who wrote the “homophobic smear piece” was practicing “vendetta journalism” — and was simply trying to “take advantage” of Singer’s latest film at the time, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Singer exited the film amid the accusations, and it went on to be nominated for Best Picture.

“He’s a fantastic filmmaker, you know?” Romijn told The Independent. “It was amazing watching him work. And you have to decide if you want to try and separate those two things. I know that the other cast confronted him about things. But I was not a part of that.”

“I wasn’t there for it, so I can’t really speak to it,” she added. “There was drama on set, and I witnessed it and I heard a lot about it. And he sometimes didn’t come in prepared. But he would show up and, without any preparation whatsoever, direct the most awesome scene.”