Rebel Wilson Announces Birth Of Her First Child With An Adorable Photo

Rebel Wilson in September. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is embracing her latest role — as Mom.

The “Pitch Perfect” alum announced on Instagram Monday that she had a baby girl via surrogate.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗,” Wilson began the heartfelt caption.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), this has been years in the making,” she added.

Wilson also made a point to specifically thank her surrogate for such an “amazing gift.”

“[I] particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” the “Senior Year” star said. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable,” she concluded. “I am learning quickly ... much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗”

Although Wilson is currently in a relationship with girlfriend and fashion designer Ramona Agruma — whom she has described as her “Disney Princess” — the actor doesn’t seem interested in embracing a traditional fairytale route when it comes to family just yet.

When multiple outlets reported over the weekend that she and Agruma were engaged, Wilson was quick to shoot the rumors down on her Instagram Stories.

“Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged,” Wilson clarified in a Nov. 5 video posted to her Instagram Stories, via Yahoo.

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson in April. Alex Goodlett via Getty Images

Wilson’s denial is reflective of her desire for privacy and the ability to share details of her personal life on her own terms.

Just a week after Wilson announced her romance with Agruma, she revealed that she did so because the Australian outlet The Sydney Morning Herald was planning to publish a story that exposed her same-sex relationship. In response, Wilson decided to beat the newspaper to the punch and announced that she was dating a woman.

Wilson later said the situation caused her “a lot of distress” and condemned the outlet’s actions by calling it “grubby behavior.”

Despite Wilson valuing her privacy, she has been open about her desire to have children.

In May, the “Jojo Rabbit” star hinted to People that motherhood was in her near future.

“I would love to have a family. I’m just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock,” she told the magazine at the time. “If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens.”

She also acknowledged the options that are now available to women.

“It’s great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors,” she said. “I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39, so you feel quite late but then there are women in their mid-40s who’ve been successful. Look at Janet Jackson, it’s pretty inspiring.”