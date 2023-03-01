Rebel Wilson Sought A Higher Power To Decide On Disneyland Wedding Proposal

Rebel Wilson went straight to the top to determine if her recent Disneyland proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agruma was “meant to be.” (Watch the video below.)

No, not Mickey Mouse. She called Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“He’s the big, big boss. And I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,” Wilson said in a preview clip of “The Drew Barrymore Show” shared this week on Twitter.

In February, the “Senior Year” star announced her engagement to designer Agruma in a photo with them both on one knee in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at the Anaheim, California, theme park. “We said YES!” she wrote on Instagram.

But Wilson insisted that the fairy-tale ending wouldn’t have happened without approval from the corporate king of the realm, who turned out to be a prince of a guy.

“I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, yeah, it was really romantic,” Wilson said. “So I did go to the big boss to get permission.”

Wilson told Barrymore that she later collapsed at the park from being so overwhelmed by the moment. The actor said she fell to the ground after going on a ride, and it took her several minutes before she declared, “OK, I’m good. Let’s get churros.”

