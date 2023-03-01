What's Hot

FBI Director Reveals Bureau's Stance On The COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory

Elizabeth Holmes Has 2nd Child As She Tries To Avoid Prison

Eli Lilly To Slash Some Insulin Prices, Expand Cost Cap For Insured Patients

Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals Items Seized From Idaho Murder Suspect's Family Home

Prince Harry's Favorite Action Movie Makes A Lot Of Sense

Stephen Colbert Has A Brutal One-Word Answer To Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Promise

The Umpires Left, So Pirates And Orioles Played On Without Them

'Daily Show' Guest Hasan Minhaj Has Filthiest Explanation For Tucker Carlson

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Ron DeSantis With Real Reason His Book Is A Bestseller

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Falls Short In Bid For Second Term

Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

Iran Schoolgirls Allegedly Targeted With Poisonings To Stop Them From Going To School

EntertainmentDisneyland Drew BarrymoreRebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson Sought A Higher Power To Decide On Disneyland Wedding Proposal

The "Senior Year" star told Drew Barrymore that a phone call decided "if it was meant to be."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Rebel Wilson went straight to the top to determine if her recent Disneyland proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agruma was “meant to be.” (Watch the video below.)

No, not Mickey Mouse. She called Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“He’s the big, big boss. And I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,” Wilson said in a preview clip of “The Drew Barrymore Show” shared this week on Twitter.

In February, the “Senior Year” star announced her engagement to designer Agruma in a photo with them both on one knee in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at the Anaheim, California, theme park. “We said YES!” she wrote on Instagram.

But Wilson insisted that the fairy-tale ending wouldn’t have happened without approval from the corporate king of the realm, who turned out to be a prince of a guy.

“I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, yeah, it was really romantic,” Wilson said. “So I did go to the big boss to get permission.”

Wilson told Barrymore that she later collapsed at the park from being so overwhelmed by the moment. The actor said she fell to the ground after going on a ride, and it took her several minutes before she declared, “OK, I’m good. Let’s get churros.”

The “Pitch Perfect” actor, whose “Barrymore” visit will air Thursday, has had a busy last few months.

In November, she welcomed a daughter via surrogate.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community