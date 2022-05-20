Rebel Wilson Says Co-Star Sexually Harassed Her, Then Tried To ‘Destroy’ Her Career

Rebel Wilson has revealed for the first time how she was sexually harassed by a male co-star who then tried to “destroy” her career when she reported the “awful and disgusting” incident.
The Australian actor, in an interview with People magazine published Thursday, recalled the castmate calling her into a room and pulling down his pants. He then asked her to perform a lewd act.
She did not name the actor or the film.
The “Senior Year” star, who is a trained lawyer, said she complained to her representatives and the studio about the harassment. She also “made sure people know what happened” among “industry circles.”
“I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy. Such gross behavior, but a lot of women have had it way worse,” she said.
The incident happened several years ago, before the proliferation of the #MeToo movement, which brought talking about sexual harassment and assault to the fore, said Wilson.
She continued filming the movie because it was the “professional” thing to do but acknowledged that “now I would never do that.”
“If it happened again, I would probably stand up for myself even more just because of the bravery of the other women that have stood up and now allowed me an opportunity,” she said.