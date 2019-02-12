Rebel Wilson Tells Ellen DeGeneres She Didn't Expect Liam Hemsworth To Be Funny

Rebel Wilson said she had a ball cozying up to Liam Hemsworth for her new movie, “Isn’t It Romantic,” but working alongside the heartthrob yielded some surprises along the way, too.

The “Pitch Perfect” and “Bridesmaids” star dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, where she admitted to having some early reservations about co-starring with Hemsworth in the romantic comedy spoof.

“Normally, people that are so hot like that aren’t that funny,” said Wilson, who also co-produced the film. “Turns out, he’s just such a legend and the funniest guy, so it was a good move for me casting him.”

Filming the movie’s intentionally campy musical sequences, however, was a different story. Though Hemsworth wasn’t the best when it came to learning choreography, “he really just gave it his all,” Wilson explained.

The Aussie-born actress’ own dancing skills are on full display in “Isn’t It Romantic,” which hits theaters Wednesday, and are likely to come in handy once again in the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical “Cats,” currently filming in London.

“It’s pretty interesting to be a cat all day,” she said of the film, which also stars Judi Dench, Idris Elba, James Corden and Taylor Swift. “We do have to go to cat school, though, which is where we all just pretend to be cats together.”