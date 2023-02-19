Rebel Wilson Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: 'We Said YES!'

Rebel Wilson is engaged. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is engaged to her girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

“We said YES!” the “Pitch Perfect” star announced in an Instagram post Sunday, thanking Tiffany and Co. for the “stunning ring” and Disneyland for “pulling off this magical surprise.” She shared fairytale photos of the two showered by rose petals in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle.

Wilson revealed she was in a relationship with Agruma in June after dating for months.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Wilson welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she wrote at the time. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.”

Wilson, Agruma and baby Royce celebrated their first family Christmas together soon afterwards.

The Australian actor’s famous friends celebrated her new milestone in the comments section Sunday.

“CONGRATULATIONS REBEL!!!!” Marvel star Simu Liu wrote.

“Love you girls! So happy for you two!” Paris Hilton commented. “Such a magical way to get engaged.”

Wilson’s “Pitch Perfect” co-star Brittany Snow also offered her congratulations, writing: “Rebs!!!! Magical.”

Wilson’s last public relationship before dating Agruma was with Jacob Busch, a member of the family that founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company.