What's Hot

Norfolk Southern CEO Visits East Palestine After Train Derailment

Lawmaker Bares Blow-By-Blow Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Spy Balloon 'S**tshow'

Mac McClung Says It's 'Over' Following Massive Windmill In Slam Dunk Contest Win

Ron DeSantis Reportedly Took Advantage Of AP Classes He Now Wants To Deny Florida Kids

Tesla Driver Killed After Plowing Into Fire Truck Parked On California Freeway

Zelenskyy ‘Born For This Moment,’ Sean Penn Declares At Berlin Film Festival

Florida Mulls 'Classical' Christian Alternative To SAT Testing

Mark Hamill Unveils Signed 'Star Wars'-Inspired Posters To Help Ukraine Fight 'Evil Empire'

Twitter Foes Call For Rupert Murdoch To Be Deported After Peddling Fox News Lies

Fans Think Pink Is Shading Christina Aguilera After Years Of Feud Rumors

Allison Holker Honors Fans Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss With Heartfelt Video

Former President Jimmy Carter Enters Hospice Care

Entertainmentcelebrity engagementsRebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: 'We Said YES!'

The "Pitch Perfect" star shared images of the "magical" proposal at Disneyland.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Rebel Wilson is engaged.
Rebel Wilson is engaged.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is engaged to her girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

“We said YES!” the “Pitch Perfect” star announced in an Instagram post Sunday, thanking Tiffany and Co. for the “stunning ring” and Disneyland for “pulling off this magical surprise.” She shared fairytale photos of the two showered by rose petals in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle.

Wilson revealed she was in a relationship with Agruma in June after dating for months.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Wilson welcomed her first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she wrote at the time. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.”

Wilson, Agruma and baby Royce celebrated their first family Christmas together soon afterwards.

The Australian actor’s famous friends celebrated her new milestone in the comments section Sunday.

“CONGRATULATIONS REBEL!!!!” Marvel star Simu Liu wrote.

“Love you girls! So happy for you two!” Paris Hilton commented. “Such a magical way to get engaged.”

Wilson’s “Pitch Perfect” co-star Brittany Snow also offered her congratulations, writing: “Rebs!!!! Magical.”

Wilson’s last public relationship before dating Agruma was with Jacob Busch, a member of the family that founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company.

Agruma owns a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand called Lemon Ve Limon.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community