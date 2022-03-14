Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Gives Vladimir Putin The Finger At BAFTAs

Hosting the award ceremony, the actor riffed on sign language in introducing Emilia Jones from "Coda."
BAFTAs host Rebel Wilson took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin Sunday for directing an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

And she did it with just one finger ― the middle one. (Watch the video below.)

The “Pitch Perfect” actor introduced a musical performance by “Coda” star Emilia Jones by explaining that American and British sign-language interpreters would be onstage.

“Luckily, though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin,” she said, flipping a bird that got digitally blurred in the broadcast.

Wilson, the Australian star of “Isn’t It Romantic,” had a few other zingers of note.

Addressing her weight loss, she quipped, per the New York Post: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson. ... I didn’t lose weight just to get a guy, I did it to get more acting roles. Now I can play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler film.”

She added that he had gone through a transition. “I hope J.K. Rowling approves,” she sniped in a dig at the “Harry Potter” author’s controversial beliefs about transgender people.

