BAFTAs host Rebel Wilson took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin Sunday for directing an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

And she did it with just one finger ― the middle one. (Watch the video below.)

The “Pitch Perfect” actor introduced a musical performance by “Coda” star Emilia Jones by explaining that American and British sign-language interpreters would be onstage.

“Luckily, though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin,” she said, flipping a bird that got digitally blurred in the broadcast.

Wilson, the Australian star of “Isn’t It Romantic,” had a few other zingers of note.

Addressing her weight loss, she quipped, per the New York Post: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson. ... I didn’t lose weight just to get a guy, I did it to get more acting roles. Now I can play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler film.”

