BAFTAs host Rebel Wilson took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin Sunday for directing an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
And she did it with just one finger ― the middle one. (Watch the video below.)
The “Pitch Perfect” actor introduced a musical performance by “Coda” star Emilia Jones by explaining that American and British sign-language interpreters would be onstage.
“Luckily, though, in all sign languages, this is the gesture for Putin,” she said, flipping a bird that got digitally blurred in the broadcast.
Wilson, the Australian star of “Isn’t It Romantic,” had a few other zingers of note.
Addressing her weight loss, she quipped, per the New York Post: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson. ... I didn’t lose weight just to get a guy, I did it to get more acting roles. Now I can play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler film.”
She added that he had gone through a transition. “I hope J.K. Rowling approves,” she sniped in a dig at the “Harry Potter” author’s controversial beliefs about transgender people.