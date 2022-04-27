Rebel Wilson Even Grosses Herself Out With Story About Helping Her Grandpa

Rebel Wilson wasted no time in oversharing about a yucky family matter on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

Fresh from a visit to her native Australia, the “Senior Year” star said she made a big lunch for her 90-something grandparents when the mishap occurred. Her grandfather Bob bit into a sausage and “his fake teeth cracked open and starting hanging out of his mouth,” she said.

Wilson admonished him to stop eating and finally took matters into her own hands. Literally.

“I had to take the fake teeth out and put them in a bag and put them in my grandma’s handbag so he wouldn’t forget them,” she said.