Rebel Wilson Says Studio Tried To Do A 'Pretty Nasty' Thing While Filming 'Pitch Perfect 2'

Rebel Wilson has had to prove herself again and again ― even when she’s in a hit franchise.
The “JoJo Rabbit” actor opened up in her new memoir about a time when studios reportedly didn’t quite see a future with her in the “Pitch Perfect” movies.
“They were going to replace us all with younger actresses, led by Hailee Steinfeld, whose character was introduced in ‘Pitch 2,’” Wilson wrote of Universal Pictures in her new memoir, “Rebel Rising,” which was released this week.
“This seemed like a pretty nasty and unnecessary thing to say to us hardworking gals right at the end of filming ‘Pitch 2,’” she added, calling it “a kick in the face to us original girls.”
The tide changed when the movie became a bona fide box office smash and outperformed the first movie.
“When ‘Pitch 2’ became the highest-grossing musical comedy film of ALL TIME, we totally had the leverage,” Wilson said, writing that with her law degree background, she “knew that this could help us.”
“Since the studio didn’t think they needed us and deemed us too ‘old,’ they never signed up any of us for a third-picture deal like they did with some of the newer cast members,” the entertainer wrote, saying that she negotiated her way into a $10 million salary after being paid just $65,000 for the first film.
Wilson has spoken about her ups and downs while filming “Pitch Perfect” before.
During an interview with Alex Cooper of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Wilson said that she was contractually obligated to maintain her weight while filming.
“You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds,” the actor, who portrayed a character called “Fat Amy,” said last year.
“I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles,” Wilson explained. “I love doing the roles. I love those characters. But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you’re just more pigeonholed.”