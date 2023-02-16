Rebel Wilson Says 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Prohibited Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson said her biggest role contractually banned her from losing weight.

The Australian actor said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that her “year of health” was delayed until 2020 because her “Pitch Perfect” contract demanded she “stay at the weight” she was when she was cast.

“I did wait until ‘Pitch Perfect’ seemed like it was over,” Wilson told host Alex Cooper. “I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because it was in the contract for that movie. You can’t lose — I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds.”

“Pitch Perfect” was released to box office success in 2012 and spurred two sequels. While Wilson’s role as “Fat Amy” cemented her as a reliable movie sidekick, the actor recalled wishing for a different lifestyle and more diverse roles.

“I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles,” Wilson told Cooper. “I love doing the roles. I love those characters. But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl, you’re just more pigeonholed.”

Actor Rebel Wilson declared a "year of health" in 2020 and went on to lose more than 70 pounds. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Wilson has previously spoken about the voyeuristic obsession with her body after she lost weight.

The actor recently told People she began an effort to be “the healthiest version of” herself after seeing a fertility doctor in 2019. She recalled thinking the doctor was “so rude” for suggesting she lose weight but realized “he was right.”

Her own team, however, responded with selfish “pushback,” she told the BBC.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I was said, ‘OK, I’m gonna do this year of health. ... I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life.’” she said. “And they were like ‘Why? Why would you want to do that?’”

Wilson added they wanted to keep her at the same size “because I was earning millions of dollars” as “that funny fat girl.”

Wilson has also shared about her fertility struggles, including that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome. She eventually welcomed her daughter via surrogate a few months after confirming her relationship with Ramona Agruma in 2022.

When Wilson told Agruma about the surrogacy months into dating, Agruma was “just so great about it,” the actor said.