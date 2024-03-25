Rebel Wilson Says This Actor Is The 'Massive A**hole' She Devotes Full Chapter To In Book

Actor Rebel Wilson said Sunday that Sacha Baron Cohen is the colleague who occupies an entire unflattering chapter in her upcoming memoir.
The “Pitch Perfect” star took to her Instagram Story to accuse the “Borat” actor of hiring “high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers” to bully or silence her ahead of the April 2 release of “Rebel Rising.”
“The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen,” she wrote.
On March 15, Wilson said in an Instagram video that she worked with a “massive asshole” who inspired the “no assholes” policy that she now follows in show business.
Her ominous tone about Baron Cohen seems to portend a serious takedown of the actor, with whom she co-starred in the 2016 spy comedy “The Brothers Grimsby.”
“The book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth,” she wrote in another post.
Wilson has said that Baron Cohen, who co-wrote the film, pressed her to do a nude scene (a body double was eventually used) and digitally penetrate him in an off-script proposition for laughs. Her character spanked him instead.
In a 2017 post as the #MeToo movement gained steam, Wilson levied a similar accusation.
“A male star, in a position of power, asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass,” she wrote at the time. Meanwhile, the man’s friends were laughing and trying to film on their phones, Wilson said.
HuffPost has reached out to Baron Cohen’s reps for comment.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.