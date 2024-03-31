Rebel Wilson is opening up about her short-lived experience with Ozempic.
Ozempic, a diabetes treatment that controls blood sugar levels, has become a controversial craze in Hollywood as many celebrities, including Amy Schumer and Sharon Osbourne, have come forward about taking the medicine as an off-label weight loss drug. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved Ozempic for weight loss.
In an interview with The Sunday Times published Sunday, Wilson, 44, got candid about the medication, telling the British outlet, “Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good.”
The “Pitch Perfect” star, who noted that she is no longer using the injectable medication, said that she had decided to lose weight after her fertility doctor told her it would improve her success with in vitro fertilization.
“Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight,” Wilson said. “People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”
Wilson, who was transparent earlier this year on Instagram about regaining weight after she shed nearly 80 pounds in 2020 following a “year of health,” told The Sunday Times that women shouldn’t “obsess” over their size.
“I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves. I know that my relationship with food is complicated,” Wilson said, before noting she is happy with her “still curvy and solid” body.
Last May, Wilson’s personal trainer, Jono Castano, offered his thoughts on Ozempic, calling it “dangerous” and “lazy” in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle.
“I think, for me personally, it’s always going to be dangerous in terms of the long term as well. It’s super dangerous, I think we just need to focus on that calorie baseline and creating a deficit and do it that way,” Castano said.
“People always want quick results, you know? And people are always searching for the thing that’s going to get them [to their goal weight] as fast as possible,” he added. “People are lazy and they don’t want to put in the work.”