Rebel Wilson Frustrated By People Being ‘Obsessed’ With Her Body

Rebel Wilson is being pretty diplomatic about all the chatter regarding her body.

Wilson — whose first breakout role was playing a character named “Fat Amy” in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, and who was then pigeonholed as a goofy sidekick — has lost weight. And there has been a barrage of media coverage about it.

“In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she told Australia’s Daily Telegraph, per People. “Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight.”

“People are so obsessed with it,” Wilson added. “But I get it. Oprah is one of my heroes. She’s certainly struggled with eating issues and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”

Rebel Wilson attends a Vanity Fair party in September. Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Some celebrities, including Oprah, have embraced (and capitalized on, and negatively perpetuated) attention surrounding their weight loss. But many others have spoken out about how harmful it is to have their bodies be the subject of public commentary and speculation.

Shonda Rimes was incredibly open about how damaging it was to receive praise for losing weight. In 2017, the screenwriter and producer said she felt as if people finally “saw me as a person” after she dropped 150 pounds.

“What the hell did they see me as before? How invisible was I to them then?” she wrote in an email. “What value did they put on my presence at a party, a lunch, a discussion?”

Lena Dunham, who recently received criticism for regaining weight she’d previously lost, made it clear in an Instagram post earlier this month that she was unhealthy and struggling with addiction when she was at her thinnest.

And Jonah Hill said last week that people talking about his body was “unhelpful.”

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” he wrote on Instagram. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

And although Wilson made it clear to the Telegraph that she finds the whole fixation on her body a bit weird, she also seems to be taking it in stride.