France, UK Break COVID Records, Surging Past 100,000 New Cases In Single Day

France racked up just over 94,000 cases in the previous record the previous day. More than 16,000 people are hospitalized in France with COVID-19, and 3,300 of those are in intensive care, Bloomberg reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron planned to convene his Health Defense Council Monday to plot new measures to keep the country safer. Full vaccinations, with boosters, will likely soon be required to enter any bar, restaurant and cultural venues, Bloomberg reported.

France, with a population of 65 million, is close in population to the UK’s 67 million. Spain, with a population of 47 million, tallied a record 50,000 cases earlier in the week, and Italy (60 million) recorded nearly 45,000 cases on Thursday. Several other European countries are overwhelmed by soaring cases and are instituting new restrictions.

There were nearly 600,000 cases worldwide on Friday — and more than 128,000 new cases reported on Christmas Day in the U.S. More than 69,000 Americans were hospitalized with Covid-19 on Christmas Eve, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, CNN reported.

Florida hit a new all-time record of 32,850 COVID cases reported on Saturday, according to The Miami Herald. The previous record was reported the previous day.

As of Thursday, Florida tallied 3,864,288 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 62,374 deaths.

“Omicron is 10 [times] more potent at causing reinfection than previous variants — protection from prior infection is not as good as protection from triple” vaccination, Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious-disease expert at Florida International University, told the Herald.