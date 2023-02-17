These Recyclable And Bamboo Toothbrushes Are Worth Buying In Bulk

Pink Moon

Pink Moon is a small AAPI-owned business, and we can't get enough of this sweet Pink Moon bamboo toothbrush. It's just as adorable as it is great for the environment and functional. It's made with ethically and sustainably sourced moso bamboo and features BPA-free soft vegan bristles. The ergonomic bamboo handle is naturally antimicrobial and biodegradable, while the angled bristle head can clean those hard-to-reach spots. It's gentle on gums and enamel, but tough enough to get a real deep clean.