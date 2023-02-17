Shoppingtoothbrushoral care

These Recyclable And Bamboo Toothbrushes Are Worth Buying In Bulk

These eco-friendly and BPA-free alternatives are an easy way to dip your toes in greener waters.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Toothbrushes-Eco-Friendly-Toothbrush-Biodegradable-Compostable/dp/B089B574B4?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63ece866e4b02c257379f596%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Greenzla bamboo toothbrushes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ece866e4b02c257379f596" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Toothbrushes-Eco-Friendly-Toothbrush-Biodegradable-Compostable/dp/B089B574B4?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63ece866e4b02c257379f596%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Greenzla bamboo toothbrushes</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GoWoo-100-Natural-Bamboo-Toothbrush/dp/B075CTRSJK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63ece866e4b02c257379f596%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="GoWoo bamboo toothbrushes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ece866e4b02c257379f596" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GoWoo-100-Natural-Bamboo-Toothbrush/dp/B075CTRSJK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63ece866e4b02c257379f596%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">GoWoo bamboo toothbrushes</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63ece866e4b02c257379f596&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Factive-wow-biodegradable-bio-wheat-toothbrush-4pk%2F-%2FA-84784579" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Active Wow toothbrushes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ece866e4b02c257379f596" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63ece866e4b02c257379f596&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Factive-wow-biodegradable-bio-wheat-toothbrush-4pk%2F-%2FA-84784579" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Active Wow toothbrushes</a>.
Greenzla bamboo toothbrushes, GoWoo bamboo toothbrushes and Active Wow toothbrushes.

For those looking for a non-plastic option for dental care, switching to a biodegradable or bamboo toothbrush is an easy way to make a small sustainable swap. These eco-friendly and BPA-free alternatives are an easy way to dip your toes in greener waters without feeling like you’ve completely upended your life.

Keep reading to take a look at some of the most popular recyclable and biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes at retailers includin Target, Amazon, Package Free Shop and more. Try one out and see if it’s a good fit — it’s an easy and affordable way to test out a new toothbrush option without breaking the bank.

1
Pink Moon
Pink Moon bamboo toothbrush
Pink Moon is a small AAPI-owned business, and we can't get enough of this sweet Pink Moon bamboo toothbrush. It's just as adorable as it is great for the environment and functional. It's made with ethically and sustainably sourced moso bamboo and features BPA-free soft vegan bristles. The ergonomic bamboo handle is naturally antimicrobial and biodegradable, while the angled bristle head can clean those hard-to-reach spots. It's gentle on gums and enamel, but tough enough to get a real deep clean.
Each: $7 at Pink MoonPack of Five: $30 At Pink Moon
2
Amazon
A 10-pack of Nuduku bamboo toothbrushes
Stock up on toothbrushes for the whole family with this 10-pack at Amazon.
They're made with soft, high-quality nylon bristles and a bamboo handle that is as sturdy as it is hygienic, and each toothbrush is marked with a different letter so family members know which one belongs to them to help avoid mixups.
$8.99 at Amazon
3
Public Goods
A pair of Public Goods bamboo toothbrushes
As eco-friendly as they are aesthetically pleasing, these Public Goods toothbrushes have an ergonomically designed biodegradable bamboo handle and soft, yet, firm bristles that get teeth nice and clean without irritating sensitive gums.
$3.49 at Public Goods
4
Package Free Shop
Package Free Shop's two-pack of bamboo toothbrushes
Pick up a pair of BPA-free bamboo toothbrushes from Package Free Shop. They're plant-based and are positively chic. Given that one billion toothbrushes end up in landfills every year, it's a pretty fabulous alternative.
$9 at Package Free Shop
5
Amazon
A 12-pack of Greenzla bamboo toothbrushes
Pick up this 12-pack and you and your family will be set for the whole year. Both the toothbrushes and packaging are recyclable and eco-friendly. The charcoal-infused bristles feel soft on teeth and gums, and the wooden handles are comfortable in your hand.
$8.99 at Amazon
6
Target
The Humble Co. bamboo toothbrush
Developed by dentists and designed in Sweden, you aren't giving up any benefits of a plastic toothbrush by using this bamboo option from The Humble Co.
$7.99 at Target
7
Amazon
A four-pack of GoWoo bamboo toothbrushes
These biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes are adorned with colorful bristles and handles to add a bit of pizzazz to the eco-friendly toothbrushing experience. They are BPA-, PVC, and phthalate-free, compostable and cute as can be.
$9.89 at Amazon
8
Target
Active Wow biodegradable toothbrushes in a four-pack
These bamboo-alternative brushes are made of bio-wheat, a biodegradable material that comes from wheat. They're gluten-free, vegan and BPA-free. The soft bristles work hard to keep your smile shiny without irritating gums or stripping enamel.
$9.99 at Target
9
Amazon
A 12-pack of EveEco charcoal bamboo toothbrushes
The combination of a high-quality bamboo handle and charcoal bristles makes these toothbrushes a standout. The strong biodegradable handle is sustainable, renewable and durable while the bristles are made with soft charcoal-infused nylon that help remove surface stains and leave teeth brighter and cleaner.
$12.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A 10-pack of Vivago bamboo toothbrushes
Made with bamboo handles and arriving in recyclable packaging, these toothbrushes have numbers to help distinguish one from the other and avoid familial confusion. They're also composable and won't shed their soft bristles.
$7.98 at Amazon (originally $9.98)
