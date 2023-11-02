Every so often, a clothing trend comes along that is so accessible that I simply can’t resist it — and this fall, it’s all about small, kicky red accent pieces and accessories.

It’s never been easier to enjoy a low-stakes fashion trend and look good while doing it, and this powerhouse color makes a big, splashy statement even when worn in tiny doses. I also love that this look transcends age and gender — everyone looks good with a dash of crimson peeking out of their ensemble. There’s a good chance you’ve spotted this growing trend on some of your favorite influencers, including Leandra Medine Cohen, who has sung the trend’s praises in her Substack newsletter.

Stylist Shea Daspin said that it’s no coincidence that the color red is having a major moment right now. The pandemic, political climate and the general state of the world have made many people feel powerless, and this widely regarded “power color” is giving people just that: a sense of boldness and power that’s been missing from their lives.

If you’re hesitant to try out a trendy look, Daspin recommends easing into it in a way that feels organic and authentic to you. “Socks and phone cases are two always safe ways people like to inject some color or personality into their wardrobe that isn’t a big commitment. A colorful red pop of a sock, especially with a dressier shoe, is unexpected and can bring a smile to not just other people’s faces, but our own.”

While many shades of red abound, it’s a bright cherry red with blue undertones that’s widely considered the color of the season. Below, I’ve curated a list of my favorite red accent pieces, from sweet socks and hair ribbons to shoes, cardigans and even a handbag or two. Hop aboard this cheerful trend with minimal effort and without breaking the bank.

