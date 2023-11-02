Every so often, a clothing trend comes along that is so accessible that I simply can’t resist it — and this fall, it’s all about small, kicky red accent pieces and accessories.
It’s never been easier to enjoy a low-stakes fashion trend and look good while doing it, and this powerhouse color makes a big, splashy statement even when worn in tiny doses. I also love that this look transcends age and gender — everyone looks good with a dash of crimson peeking out of their ensemble. There’s a good chance you’ve spotted this growing trend on some of your favorite influencers, including Leandra Medine Cohen, who has sung the trend’s praises in her Substack newsletter.
Stylist Shea Daspin said that it’s no coincidence that the color red is having a major moment right now. The pandemic, political climate and the general state of the world have made many people feel powerless, and this widely regarded “power color” is giving people just that: a sense of boldness and power that’s been missing from their lives.
If you’re hesitant to try out a trendy look, Daspin recommends easing into it in a way that feels organic and authentic to you. “Socks and phone cases are two always safe ways people like to inject some color or personality into their wardrobe that isn’t a big commitment. A colorful red pop of a sock, especially with a dressier shoe, is unexpected and can bring a smile to not just other people’s faces, but our own.”
While many shades of red abound, it’s a bright cherry red with blue undertones that’s widely considered the color of the season. Below, I’ve curated a list of my favorite red accent pieces, from sweet socks and hair ribbons to shoes, cardigans and even a handbag or two. Hop aboard this cheerful trend with minimal effort and without breaking the bank.
J.Crew cashmere-blend trouser socks
You better believe these cuties are in my shopping cart. I love treating myself to cashmere socks during the cold weather, and the fact that they are available in the color of the season only makes these socks even more enticing.
Hunter rain boots
I love a statement rain boot, and these shiny red ones from Hunter will last you for years to come. I purchased my first pair of Hunter boots when I moved to New York a decade ago, and still wear them. They're instantly cheering and perfect for brightening up a sad, rainy day. You can get them in women's sizes 5–11.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
When all else fails, slap on a red lip and call it a day. It'll perk up your mood just as much as it will your overall look. It doesn't get any better than Fenty Beauty's Stunna lip paint; this deeply saturated red hue is as romantic and velvety as can be.
A New Day crossbody bag
This bag is the perfect size for carrying essentials like your phone, cash, cards and lipstick. It'll add just the right amount of pizzazz to any look, whether you take it to the office or a night out on the town. The quilted construction is incredibly popular right now and calls to mind high-end luxury bags, helping to elevate the look and feel of this affordable purse.
Gap CashSoft scarf
Cuddle up with this ultra-soft scarf from the Gap and look good while doing it. It's plush and warm while remaining lightweight, making it a great layering piece. It's made from a cotton blend that's engineered to feel like cashmere.
An iPhone 12 case
Stylist Shea Daspin noted that a red phone case is an easy and low-commitment way to add a pop of color to your outfit, and this lovely option is as delightful as it comes. You can find the one that best corresponds to your phone on Amazon, like this one for an iPhone 14
, on that fits an iPhone 11 Pro
and this cutie for an iPhone 13 Pro.
Reformation Clara cashmere crew cardigan
Can't you just picture this red cardigan peeking out from under a darker blazer for a surprise pop of color? It's made with super-soft recycled cashmere and features a relaxed fit that will be cozy and stylish at the same time. You can get it in sizes XS–L.
Kate Spade reversible belt
I regret to inform you that there are only a couple of these glorious red belts left over at Nordstrom, so if they caught your eye, it's time to snag them while you can. It's made with soft leather material and has a flashy brass buckle that will only add to the flair of the red.
A simple red beanie at Walmart
Snag that must-have wintry vibe while indulging in the red accent trend with a jaunty chapeau. It'll add a delightful burst of color to even the most dour winter outfit and keep you warm all in one go. Best of all, it's available for under $8.
Silent D Carina heeled ankle boots
It doesn't get more chic than these red ankle boots. They definitely make a bolder statement than a more subtle accessory, and are a great way to make a sartorial splash. They're made with faux leather and have a square heel to help keep you comfortable on your feet.
A set of two Urban Outfitters mini lace hair bow clips
If, like me, you love frippery and ephemera, then you know that adding a bow to your hair is as charming as it gets. These red lace bow clips are easy to pop into your locks and elevate your entire look, no matter how dreary it is.
A red beret
Transport yourself to Paris no matter where you are with this cheeky red beret. I've been a fan of the bold beret since I was gifted one as a child. I still wear it and am especially excited to adorn my head with it this season. It looks great with all aesthetics and is as versatile and chic as it is warm and cozy.
Ralph Lauren Silk Satin Ballet Flat
Combine two trends by traipsing around in these adorable red ballet flats from Ralph Lauren. If you're looking to splurge on a new pair of flats, then look no further than these beauties. They're made with silky fabric and have that telltale ballet bow and a black Mary Jane strap. You can get them in women's sizes 5–11.
Kate Spade Madison Saffiano leather satchel
If you're in the market for a new statement bag, then feast your eyes on this gorgeous purse from Kate Spade. It's available at the outlet, making the price point much more accessible than usual. It's made with stunning, high-quality leather and features a top handle, shoulder strap, interior and exterior pockets.
A red headband
Channel your inner Blair Waldorf with a simple red headband to add an elegant and sophisticated dollop of color. It's perfect for the everyday, as well as special events like holidays and other parties.
Lisa Says Gah Emery grommet belt
If you like a bit more hardware on your belt, then this one just might be up your alley. I love the addition of a belt in any situation, and a red one is an unexpected and exciting addition. You won't regret having this one in your rotation this season and beyond.
Free People petite bow choker necklace
There's something very vintage-like about this necklace, don't you think? It's a dainty and sweet necklace with a woven bow and adjustable chain, so you can wear this delicate jewelry at the length you prefer. It's a delicate, minimalist way to enjoy the red accent trend.