The 2019 Emmy Awards delivered a moment as delightfully surprising as “Fleabag” sweeping the comedy categories before the show even began: red and pink together on the red purple carpet.

An almost unbelievable number of stars arrived in color-blocking couture. Taraji P. Henson, Marisa Tomei and Susan Kelechi Watson all arrived in variations of the combo. Mandy Moore went so far as to wear pink and red during the show and a slightly different variation for the after-parties.

This bold style has staying power: Emma Stone landed on plenty of best-dressed lists when she donned a slightly more fuchsia variation on the 2014 Met Gala red carpet and even before that in 2011.

But what about those of us with no imminent red carpet plans? The look translates to real life, too. Check out our picks for achieving this colorful trend below.