How To Pull Off Red And Pink Like The Stars At The Emmys

The delightful color combo is not just for red — er, purple — carpets.

The 2019 Emmy Awards delivered a moment as delightfully surprising as “Fleabag” sweeping the comedy categories before the show even began: red and pink together on the red purple carpet.

An almost unbelievable number of stars arrived in color-blocking couture. Taraji P. Henson, Marisa Tomei and Susan Kelechi Watson all arrived in variations of the combo. Mandy Moore went so far as to wear pink and red during the show and a slightly different variation for the after-parties.

This bold style has staying power: Emma Stone landed on plenty of best-dressed lists when she donned a slightly more fuchsia variation on the 2014 Met Gala red carpet and even before that in 2011.

But what about those of us with no imminent red carpet plans? The look translates to real life, too. Check out our picks for achieving this colorful trend below.

525 America Rugby Stripe Pullover, $88
Shopbop
Get the 525 America rugby stripe pullover from Shopbop for $88.
Free People She's A Waterfall Maxi Dress, $128
Lulus
Get the Free People she's a waterfall maxi dress from Lulus for $128.
BaubleBar Twist Headband, $42
BaubleBar
Get the BaubleBar twist headband for $42.
Morgan Lane Sofia Dress, now $162
Farfetch
Get the Morgan Lane sofia dress from Farfetch for $162.
Summersalt Marina One-Piece Swimsuit, $95
Summersalt
Get the Marina swimsuit from Summersalt for $95.
Asos Twisted Wunder Asymmetric Dress, $89
Asos
Get the Twisted Wunder asymmetric dress from Asos for $89.
H&M Viscose Shirt, $17.99
H&M
Get the H&M viscose shirt for $17.99.
Xirena Sundance Alpaca Sweater, $283
Shopbop
Get the Xirena sundance alpaca sweater from Shopbop for $283.
Missguided Pink Chain Pleated Dress, $51
Missguided
Get the Missguided pink chain pleated dress for $51.
Diane von Furstenberg Love Mules, now $159.60
Shopbop
Get the Diane von Furstenberg love mules from Shopbop for $159.60.
