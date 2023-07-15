Red Carpet Host Dresses As News Anchor Barbie At Film's London Premiere

By now, Barbie fans know that Margot Robbie has been out in full force replicating Barbie doll outfits as red carpet looks while promoting the much-hyped film.
Robbie kept the train going on Wednesday for the film's London premiere, wearing a take on "Enchanted Evening" Barbie. However, she wasn't the only star who replicated a Barbie doll look at the event.
Amelia Dimoldenberg hosted the London red carpet for Warner Bros., which is the film's distribution company. Notably, Amelia had her own Barbie doll fashion moment.
Dimoldenberg came dressed as "I Can Be… News Anchor" Barbie.
The Film Updates account on Twitter shared the side-by-side of Dimoldenberg and the News Anchor Barbie on Wednesday, and Dimoldenberg quote-tweeted the post, saying "Never do anything by halves."