“Red Notice” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The action comedy stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and tells the story of an FBI agent who reluctantly teams up with an art thief to capture another criminal. With a $200 million budget, “Red Notice” is Netflix’s most expensive film to date.

Next in the ranking is “Love Hard,” a Christmas-themed romantic comedy about a Los Angeles journalist’s experience with catfishing around the holiday season. And in third place is the revisionist Western “The Harder They Fall,” which features Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz and Regina King.

A couple of other holiday movies also are trending on the platform, including the new British comedy “Father Christmas Is Back” and the Nancy Meyers rom-com “The Holiday.”

Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, “Passing,” is also in the ranking. Based on a novel by Nella Larsen, the black-and-white drama follows the friendship and tension between two light-skinned Black women in 1920s Harlem.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

