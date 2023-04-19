What's Hot

I Was Married With Kids In Small-Town Texas. Then I Came Out As Trans — And I Did Not Expect This Outcome.

This Memoir Shows How To Find Beauty In Divorce

'Nightmare Fuel': Trump’s New Trading Cards Go Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Stanley Tucci Would Never Play This One Role Again

Rep. James Comer's Update On GOP Probe Into Bidens' Business Dealings Is Weak Sauce

Ukraine: U.S.-Made Patriot Guided Missile Systems Arrive

Burglary Suspect’s Solar Panel Plan To Flee Cops Is Not The Brightest

White House Blasts Republicans For Blocking Feinstein's Committee Replacement

Ousted Fox News Editor Wonders 'Who Gets Fired' Next After Dominion Settlement

After Alabama Birthday Shooting, Hope And Frustration

FDA Clears Extra COVID Booster For Some High-Risk Americans

Chris Smith, Former NFL Defensive End For Cleveland Browns, Dead At 31

SportsBaseball boston red soxalex verdugo

Red Sox Announcer Completely Botches Game-Winning Call

Dave O'Brien's initial play-by-play of a walkoff hit by Alex Verdugo was as incorrect as you can get.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

NESN broadcaster Dave O’Brien called it as he saw it in the 10th inning between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday ― and he saw it all wrong.

O’Brien initially dismissed Alex Verdugo’s two-out, game-winning hit for the Bosox as a foul ball, but you really have to check it out for yourself:

The fly ball appeared to be heading foul down Fenway Park’s right-field line, but it stayed fair as it hit the wall. Verdugo got himself a walkoff winner of an RBI single to seal Boston’s 5-4 victory.

O’Brien gamely tried to recalibrate his call.

“A high fly down the right-field line, but that one toward the stands, and a foul ball,” he began, calmly. Then, suddenly shouting: “Actually, a fair ball! It’s fair! It’s off the wall and the Red Sox are going to win the game!”

Even fans of the rival Yankees can understand what it’s like to hear supremely botched play-by-play, so O’Brien can perhaps be forgiven.

Verdugo, for his part, probably could have used less time with the microphone as well. His analysis of his own hit on Tuesday featured more R-rated language than NESN reporter Jahmai Webster was hoping to hear:

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community