28 Red, White And Blue Patriotic Recipes For July 4th

Flag cakes, layer cakes, cupcakes, pies and more desserts that'll make you think about the stars and stripes.

I remember being a kid and making a low-budget U.S. flag cake every Fourth of July. It was a sheet cake made from a box of Duncan Hines yellow cake mix, messily slathered in Cool Whip (which was always still a little frozen, because we lacked the foresight to take it out of the freezer to defrost) and haphazardly striped with berries, never with the right number of stars or stripes.

This year, making that cake feels a little different.

The American flag represents a lot of things to a lot of people ― some good, some abhorrently not good. To some, the flag represents life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, or perhaps a historical symbol of defiance. But it can also represent a threat ― a physical symbol used for political weaponization that alienates people who should be embraced in its folds.

You may think twice about the flag cake you typically make, or forego it entirely. But you could also turn it into something beautiful that represents your idea of what the U.S. is supposed to be. If the latter is your preference, you’ve got lots of options. Below, we’ve chosen 28 recipes from food bloggers who’ve masterfully donned their desserts in red, white and blue.

1
Brownie Flag
Spicy Southern Kitchen
Brownie Flag from Spicy Southern Kitchen
2
Red, White and Blue Popsicles (Coconut Berry Ice Pops)
A Classic Twist
Red, White and Blue Popsicles (Coconut Berry Ice Pops) from A Classic Twist
3
American Flag Pie
Sallys Baking Addiction
American Flag Pie from Sally's Baking Addiction
4
Checkerboard Cake
Becca Bakes
Checkerboard Cake from Becca Bakes
5
Flag Cupcake Cake
I Am Baker
Flag Cupcake Cake from I Am Baker
6
Frankenstein Cake
Hummingbird High
Frankenstein Cake from Hummingbird High
7
Red, White And Blue Layered Flag Cake
A Classic Twist
Red, White And Blue Layered Flag Cake from A Classic Twist
8
Angel Food Flag Cake
Life, Love and Sugar
Angel Food Flag Cake from Life, Love and Sugar
9
Red, White And Blue Cheesecake Cake
Recipe Girl
Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Cake from Recipe Girl
10
Flag Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Life, Love and Sugar
Flag Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake from Life, Love and Sugar
11
No-Bake Cheesecake Triple Berry Tart
How Sweet It Is
No-Bake Cheesecake Triple Berry Tart from How Sweet It Is
12
Red, White And Blue Berry Trifle
Brown Eyed Baker
Red, White & Blue Berry Trifle from Brown Eyed Baker
13
Red, White and Blue Poke Cake with M&Ms
How Sweet Eats
Red, White and Blue Poke Cake with M&Ms from How Sweet Eats
14
Firecracker Cake
Brown Eyed Baker
Firecracker Cake from Brown Eyed Baker
15
Stained Glass Jello
Gimme Some Oven
Stained Glass Jello from Gimme Some Oven
16
Red, White and Blue Swirl Cupcakes
Life, Love and Sugar
Red, White and Blue Swirl Cupcakes from Life, Love and Sugar
17
Strawberry And Blueberry Cheesecake Icebox Cake
Life Love And Sugar
Strawberry And Blueberry Cheesecake Icebox Cake from Life, Love And Sugar
18
Scratch Flag Cake
Brown Eyed Baker
Scratch Flag Cake from Brown Eyed Baker
19
Berry Icebox Cake
Grandbaby Cakes
Berry Icebox Cake from Grandbaby Cakes
20
Reese's Firecracker Oreos
Oh Sweet Basil
Reese's Firecracker Oreos from Oh Sweet Basil
21
Berry Poke Cake
Completely Delicious
Get the Berry Poke Cake recipe from Completely Delicious
22
Red, White And Blue Fruit Pizza
Skinny Taste
Red, White And Blue Fruit Pizza from Skinny Taste
23
American Flag Pie
American Flag Pie
American Flag Pie from Hummingbird High
24
American Flag Cake
Hummingbird High
American Flag Cake from Hummingbird High
25
Red And Blue Spiked Snow Cones
Grandbaby Cakes
Red And Blue Spiked Snow Cones from Grandbaby Cakes
26
Patriotic Surprise Inside Cake
I Am Baker
Patriotic Surprise Inside Cake from I Am Baker
27
Red, White and Blue Layered Finger Jello
Brown Eyed Baker
Red, White and Blue Layered Finger Jello from Brown Eyed Baker
28
Red, White and Blue Ice Cream Cake
Life, Love and Sugar
Red, White and Blue Ice Cream Cake from Life, Love and Sugar
