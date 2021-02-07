Reddit thinks 30-second Super Bowl ads are TL;DR (Too Long; Didn’t Read), so it’s doing things a little differently.

With the ongoing Wall Street/GameStop saga that shook up the stock market, and the surprising influence of Reddit communities, the social media platform showed its users some love in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Super Bowl moment.

The five-second ad was the equivalent of a big game Easter egg, breaking through what seemed like a car commercial to make people pause their screens to read a lengthy text post, much like you’d find on Reddit.

“If you’re reading this, it means our bet paid off,” the ad reads, going on to give a nod to Reddit communities and “underdogs” who can accomplish “just about anything.”

See it here:

Roxy Young, Reddit’s chief marketing officer, told HuffPost, “This ad is ultimately a celebration of Reddit communities, and an aptly-timed reminder that when people come together around their passion, powerful things can happen. We see this play out on Reddit, on varying scales, every day and it’s been so fun to see more and more people experience this in the past few weeks.”

And people gave it all the upvotes:

And best Super Bowl commercial goes to @reddit pic.twitter.com/Nqo2INADXr — Erin 😷 👟🗳 Schmidt (@___schmitty___) February 8, 2021

Reddit had a 5 second #SuperBowl ad, which a lot of people missed. Here it is in full pic.twitter.com/4J6gu7byfR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 8, 2021

In case you missed the Reddit Super Bowl ad... it was only 5 second long. I definitely paused to read it. pic.twitter.com/dkKNE7b0j3 — Cate 💖💜💙 (@ceemonster) February 7, 2021

Here’s that reddit/wallstreetbets commercial that aired for like five seconds pic.twitter.com/2NUhbz7Cij — Internet Person™⭐️ (@TimHerrera) February 8, 2021

So take notes, advertisers (and the Chiefs, for that matter) — this is how you win the Super Bowl.