The Most Profound ’Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:
If humans naturally had horns, we'd probably have to shave them down to a socially acceptable length. from Showerthoughts
You share your birthday with millions of animals. You've probably met some of them without knowing. There's a chance you've eaten a birthday buddy. from Showerthoughts
Being 5 minutes early to an appointment doesn't feel that early but being 5 minutes late feels really late. from Showerthoughts
At some point in time dogs could have been taught to retrieve firewood, and we wouldn't know, but that's why some dogs are obsessed with collecting and playing with sticks. from Showerthoughts
Maybe we associate tall people with a sense of authority because when we're kids all the authorities are much taller than we are from Showerthoughts
When chicken nuggets are shaped like dinosaurs, they're just in the shape of their ancestors from Showerthoughts
If you gave $20 to someone and never got it back, you basically paid $20 to learn a valuable lesson. from Showerthoughts
Pets can understand your vocal commands much better than you can understand theirs. from Showerthoughts
When playing truth or dare, kids are afraid of the dares while adults are afraid of the truths from Showerthoughts
3:03:03 AM 3rd March 2022 will be the third second of the third minute of the third hour of the third day of the third month of the third year of the third decade of the third millennium on the third planet. from Showerthoughts
The oceans are only water filled valleys and we are all living in the mountains. from Showerthoughts
Hospitals are the only place that have an emergency entrance and emergency exits. from Showerthoughts
You never hear Shaq O'Neal. It's either Shaquille O'Neal or Shaq, but never Shaq O'Neal. from Showerthoughts
Having a lot of old cars on your property is classy if you're rich, but trashy if you're poor. from Showerthoughts
Bic creates two of the most stolen items, the lighter and the pen. A strategy that works in their favor. from Showerthoughts
Vanilla is universally associated with "plain" despite being its own unique flavor. from Showerthoughts
Saying “you’re one in a million” is taken as a compliment about how unique someone is but saying “you’re one in 7.53 billion” points out how insignificant someone is in the grand scheme of things from Showerthoughts
If we all made the first 90% of the toothpaste tube last as long as we do the last 10, we could collapse the toothpaste industry inside a month. from Showerthoughts
If every purchase you made was measured in hours you worked instead of price, you'd be less of a consumer. from Showerthoughts
Many of us are probably still tagged from games of tag we used to play on the playground as kids from Showerthoughts
