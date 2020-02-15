WEIRD NEWS

The Funniest, Weirdest And Most Profound ’Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

"Erasers slowly sacrifice their lives for our mistakes."

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:

Must be a lot of different toilet styles in the Star Wars universe from Showerthoughts
Nobody gave us the source code for how our bodies work so we’ve basically spent centuries reverse engineering ourselves from Showerthoughts
the only reason Luigi is believed to be weaker than Mario is because he's always player 2, and player 2 has traditionally been our younger siblings from Showerthoughts
The guy who reduced amplifier distortion from 10% to 1% was probably celebrated as a hero. The guy who reduced distortion from 0.01% to 0.001% was probably given a footnote in some obscure technical report nobody read. Even though the latter feat was probably 1000x more dificult than the former. from Showerthoughts
Erasers slowly sacrifice their lives for our mistakes from Showerthoughts
When you accidentally drank ocean water, there's also a slight chance that you've drank part of someone's ashes released in the sea from Showerthoughts
A major transition from child to adult is when you stop just dipping chips in salsa and instead, start scooping the salsa. from Showerthoughts
Most people on this site can probably remember a time when Bart Simpson was older than them while they watched him on tv. from Showerthoughts
Good people get angry when you lie about them; bad people get angry when you tell the truth about them. from Showerthoughts
Elvis Presley is getting a little too old to fake being dead. from Showerthoughts
We used to use photos to capture authentic moments, and now we create artificial moments to capture photos. from Showerthoughts
Thinking a camera can steal your soul doesn’t seem superstitious once you’ve seen Instagram. from Showerthoughts
It’s crazy that when you google “Apple” a phone company comes up rather than food. from Showerthoughts
Flipping a coin and realizing how much you dislike the outcome is more useful for decision making than the actual result of the flip from Showerthoughts
We use videogames to escape the tedious tasks of life, by making fictional tedious tasks. from Showerthoughts
People would probably still visit Jurassic Park despite being warned by countless books and movies. from Showerthoughts
Not having a power socket next to your bed makes you really appreciate having a power socket next to your bed from Showerthoughts
If anyone is terrified of the idea their house is haunted- get a cat. Items will move around and disappear just the same. It gives you plausible deniability. from Showerthoughts
When your internet speedtest isn't loading, you have everything you need to know from Showerthoughts
You can't really look deeply into someone's eyes. You can only really look deeply into one eye at a time. from Showerthoughts
Someone decided that genies grant three wishes and everyone just agreed from Showerthoughts
If you’re an unsuccessful actor and spotted eating at a fast food restaurant, people will think you’re poor. If you’re a successful actor and spotted eating at a fast food restaurant, people will think you’re down-to-earth. from Showerthoughts
Having no music at all is sometimes scarier than having a scary music. from Showerthoughts
The most unrealistic thing in GTA 5 is all the available parking from Showerthoughts

