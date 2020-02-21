WEIRD NEWS

The Funniest, Weirdest And Most Profound ‘Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

"Leap day makes February rent feel like marginally less of a scam."

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:

Leap day makes February rent feel like marginally less of a scam. from Showerthoughts
You know you're an adult when you care more about your parents' health than they do. from Showerthoughts
Muffins are to cupcakes as smoothies are to milkshakes from Showerthoughts
Having a toddler in their “why” phase makes you realize how much you know and don’t know about things from Showerthoughts
Every word in every language started out as gibberish until one person convinced enough people what they said was a real word from Showerthoughts
It's funny how most gamers prefer keyboards, which were not made to play games over other controllers which were specifically made to play games with. from Showerthoughts
While we sleep our brain makes up stories and then gets scared of them from Showerthoughts
Leonardo DiCaprio is wealthier than the man he played in Wolf of Wall Street. from Showerthoughts
Maybe the urinals were invented when a tall guy walked by a sink and thought "why not?". from Showerthoughts
If you are really good at online games and have played for years, the odds are pretty good that you have caused someone to break something in their house out of frustration. from Showerthoughts
Being a baby is so difficult. Imagine utilizing all the power to crawl at the end of room and some elder picking you up and leaving you again at your starting point. from Showerthoughts
It is impossible to touch any reflection that isn't your own. from Showerthoughts
Using an egg to help bread a chicken breast is probably one of the biggest flexes on an animal. from Showerthoughts
Half an inch doesn’t seem like much until you sit down on a toilet with the seat up. from Showerthoughts
There’s half a million different jobs in the world yet we pick our careers based on studying 10-15 subjects by age 18-21 from Showerthoughts
Turtles can never have sleepovers because they always sleep in their own homes. from Showerthoughts
There are thousands of Rubik's cubes that have never been solved and never will be. from Showerthoughts
The only difference between being murdered and being assassinated is how important you are in the public eye from Showerthoughts
It's weird that people celebrate the 31st December worldwide but generally ignore 29th February even though it happens only once every 4 years from Showerthoughts
Eye drops are technical blinker fluid from Showerthoughts
A school suspending someone for having too many absent days is punishing someone for staying home with more home time from Showerthoughts
All the cars in racing videogames are electric vehicles from Showerthoughts
The real online IQ test is seeing if you will pay to see the results. from Showerthoughts
