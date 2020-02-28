WEIRD NEWS

The Funniest, Weirdest And Most Profound ‘Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:

DisneyLAnd is in Los Angeles and DisneywORld is in Orlando. from Showerthoughts
One day we're probably going to have Google Moon and Google Mars. from Showerthoughts
Technically, your alarm tone is your theme song as it starts every episode from Showerthoughts
Darth Vader is so famous people recognize him simply by breathing from Showerthoughts
When people steal cars in a movie, the mirrors and seat are always set perfectly for the thief from Showerthoughts
No one got taught the game where you make races of raindrops running down the car windows, but we all played it anyways. from Showerthoughts
Lemons, Limes, Lemon Soda, Lime Soda, and Lemon Lime Soda all taste completely different. from Showerthoughts
You can find someone attractive while not being attracted to them. from Showerthoughts
In the Rick and Morty episode where Rick turns himself into a pickle, he transformes into a literal pickle in order to get himself out a metaphorical pickle from Showerthoughts
Since animals and plants are mostly made of water, the evolution of all life is really the story of planets developing oceans and then eventually watching those oceans get up and start walking around. from Showerthoughts
If fish screamed and cried when on a hook, spear, or even in a net, the rules of fishing and how they’re treated might be a lot different. from Showerthoughts
We are surrounded by ancient giants but nobody cares because they're trees from Showerthoughts
Parkour is the adult version of 'the floor is lava'. from Showerthoughts
Being able to drink fresh, clean water out of virtually any tap has to be one of the modern worlds greatest luxuries. from Showerthoughts
When alarms go off they are actually turning on from Showerthoughts
When a Jedi tries the mind trick on you they're basically saying "he looks weak minded, I'll give it a shot" from Showerthoughts
the sun that you see is the exact one that everyone in history has ever seen from Showerthoughts
Dogs are so loyal to their human that if they could use their own computer, they would have their owner as their desktop background. from Showerthoughts
The Simpson's never predicted a long living cartoon predicting the future from Showerthoughts
Extroverts assume everyone thinks like they do. Introverts assume they don't. from Showerthoughts
The guy who created this community probably thought of it in his/her shower from Showerthoughts
If chickens are modern time dinosaurs, and plastic is made out of oil which is made out of dinosaurs, then if you put dinosaur shaped chicken nuggets in a plastic container, you're storing dinosaur shaped dinosaurs in other dinosaurs. from Showerthoughts
There are probably some steamers/YouTubers who have made more money playing a game than the creators made selling the game. from Showerthoughts

