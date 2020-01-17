The Most Profound ’Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

1 / 6 Kitten And Puppy Think They Are Siblings

These heartwarming pictures show an abandoned puppy and a rescued kitten that are so close they think they are sisters. The cute pair currently live at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Old Windsor, Berkshire, after Kitty was brought in by a kind-hearted member of the public who found her abandoned in a garden -when she was just ONE day old. Buttons the Jack Russell was born at the animal home after her mum's elderly owners could not cope when they discovered she was pregnant with eight puppies. Unfortunately, Buttons was the runt of the litter, and staff have had to hand-rear the little scamp because he was rejected by his mother and was at risk of being killed by her seven brothers and sisters.

SWNS