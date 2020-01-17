WEIRD NEWS

The Most Profound ’Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

"It is highly probable that even Rick Astley has been 'Rick Rolled.'"

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:

If you don't wear the right clothes when you go for a run, you look like an insane person. from Showerthoughts
If elevators hadn't been invented, all the CEOs and important people would have their offices on the first floor as a sign of status. from Showerthoughts
Babies don't know dreams aren't real, so they must think they have some crazy adventures with you every day. from Showerthoughts
If it weren’t for movies, the average person would probably have no idea what an elevator shaft looks like. from Showerthoughts
Some parking spaces make more money in an hour than a worker on a minimum wage. from Showerthoughts
You've probably walked past people you've played video games online with before and didn't realize from Showerthoughts
Finding food in the forest is easy, the problem is finding poison is 20 times easier from Showerthoughts
When you are cooking with garlic, people always tell you how great it smells, but if you had a garlic candle, people would find that weird and offensive. from Showerthoughts
Turbulence is the pot hole of the sky. from Showerthoughts
People who are born during the winter probably have more long sleeve shirts than people born in the summer due to birthday gifts. from Showerthoughts
Wet clothes are darker even though water has no color from Showerthoughts
Porn is the most popular movie genre despite being the one with the same ending for every movie from Showerthoughts
Maturity is realizing that maybe you're the asshole that needs to change from Showerthoughts
It is highly probable that even Rick Astley has been "Rick Rolled". from Showerthoughts
Home is where you know exactly how far to turn the knob to get a perfect temperature shower from Showerthoughts
At this point in time, a baby was born, someone had their first birthday, another went through puberty, another proposed, another married, another retired and another died. Practically a whole life was lived in this very moment from Showerthoughts
Wearing contacts instead of glasses is switching to full-screen mode. from Showerthoughts
We're always so quick to click 'I am not a robot', and never once stop to think about it for a second from Showerthoughts
Dads probably grow to love dogs because they initially think it’s one more thing to take care of but then they become the family member that asks the least of them from Showerthoughts
Every time you hear a “I walked into a bar” joke you imagine the same bar every time. from Showerthoughts
You're never aware of how much noise your house makes until the power goes out from Showerthoughts
You know you've made it in life when all your bills are paid with auto-pay from Showerthoughts

