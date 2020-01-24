The Most Profound 'Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:
Someone just decided blue ink pens were equally as acceptable as black and everyone just played along. from Showerthoughts
You never notice how much your head weighs until you’re resting it on your sleeping dog. from Showerthoughts
There are probably tortoises still alive that saw Charles Darwin at the Galapagos Islands. from Showerthoughts
You would never drive that close to a car coming at speed in the opposite direction to you if it weren't for the line of paint on the ground between you. from Showerthoughts
Eating ice cream is portrayed as a happy moment as a kid but is portrayed as depressing as an adult. from Showerthoughts
Dentists study the dangers of plaque in order to receive a plaque that says they can remove your plaque. from Showerthoughts
The truest example of Pavlovian conditioning is that every time you hear 'Pavlov' you automatically think of a dog. from Showerthoughts
As an adult, having a "boring desk job" is seen as a bad thing, but we force children to have boring desk jobs for 12+ years from Showerthoughts
As an adult, there is nothing stopping you from turning your house into a giant blanket fort at will. from Showerthoughts
Your relationship with your cousins is based off your parents' relationship with their siblings. from Showerthoughts
Being able to read minds would actually suck since with most people you'd just hear the same 5 seconds of a song playing on loop from Showerthoughts
If it wasn’t for their fame, Harry, Ron and Hermione probably wouldn’t have gotten jobs since they didn’t attend the last year of school and didn’t take their leaving exams. from Showerthoughts
There is a point in childhood where you stop getting praised for long sleeps, and start getting chastised for them. from Showerthoughts
You are not actually afraid of being alone in the woods or the dark, you are afraid that you are not alone. from Showerthoughts
I sometimes wonder if the CEOs of Coca Cola and Mentos are friends in real life. from Showerthoughts
Companies putting .99 cents instead of a full dollar has probably ended up saving people hundreds of dollars over the course of their life. from Showerthoughts
