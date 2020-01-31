WEIRD NEWS

The Most Profound ‘Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

"If 'Star Trek'-like transporter technology were invented, the airline industry would spend billions to discredit it as unsafe and scary."

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:

If Star Trek-like transporter technology were invented, the airline industry would spend billions to discredit it as unsafe and scary. from Showerthoughts
As a kid, teenagers seemed so big and scary because in most TV shows they were actually played by adults in their 20s. from Showerthoughts
Women’s longer average lifespan is partially cancelled out by longer wait times at public restrooms. from Showerthoughts
Watching paint dry on a microscopic scale would ironically be very interesting. from Showerthoughts
Normally, you empty your drink from the top, but when you use a straw you empty it from the bottom. from Showerthoughts
You go to math class in school so that you can unlock different buttons on your calculator from Showerthoughts
Jet lag must be a real son of a bitch in the Star Wars universe. from Showerthoughts
Judging by how much quality gets buried and forgotten, there are probably hundreds of unpublished novels and unmade movies out there that are even better than the classics we know. from Showerthoughts
It is actually quite impossible to run with a backpack without looking like a first grader on the way to school. from Showerthoughts
It's annoying to feel your stuff in your pocket. It's terrifying to not feel your stuff in your pocket. from Showerthoughts
Halloween is more about giving than Christmas is. from Showerthoughts
Since the Earth is round, our heads have traveled farther than our feet. from Showerthoughts
Your brain shows the most impressive example of machine learning when it generates fake conversations in your sleep for real people in your life from Showerthoughts
They never tell you how much time you’ll waste as an adult trying to decide whether or not to keep a cardboard box from Showerthoughts
If the telephone had been invented after email, we would have thought it was a vast improvement in communication. from Showerthoughts
The fact that people put legs and arms between closing elevator doors shows a lot of trust to the mechanics that make them from Showerthoughts
In almost all sports, gravity is the main opponent. from Showerthoughts
Thanks to dating apps, a lot of flirting is now probably done while pooping. from Showerthoughts
The sound of rain is incredibly calming but a single tap dripping is maddening from Showerthoughts
Disabling your remaining alarms in the morning is the ultimate trust in yourself. from Showerthoughts
The nicest and the meanest things ever said about you were probably said by family members from Showerthoughts
We could save millions of trees by simply stop automatically printing out paper receipts from Showerthoughts
You delete a dating app when it actually works from Showerthoughts
You can literally add insult to injury when signing someones cast from Showerthoughts

