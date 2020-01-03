WEIRD NEWS

The Most Profound ’Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

“That fork at a restaurant has been in a thousand other mouths."

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:

If AI ever do actually rise up in rebellion, it's probably because they got the idea from countless movies, games, and books about the topic from Showerthoughts
Manuals for TVs are regarded as useless, but in five thousand years they are as valuable as the Rosetta Stone: it contains the same text in over 20 different languages and alphabets. from Showerthoughts
if society collapsed, amazon warehouses will be fought over fiercely for being giant real-life lootboxes from Showerthoughts
Tom and Jerry are best friends. But Tom has to pretend to hate Jerry in order to protect (Jerry) so Tom’s owner doesn’t replace (Tom) with a cat that actually wants to kill Jerry. from Showerthoughts
Nudists must have troubles cleaning their glasses from Showerthoughts
The real winner in the “every child gets a trophy” is the trophy making company. from Showerthoughts
Earth is the only known habitable planet, but if you stay outside too long your skin will burn, most organisms on the planet are capable of killing humans, and 2/3 of the planet is covered in water you can’t drink to quench thirst. from Showerthoughts
A decade is ending every second because a decade is 10 years no matter the starting date from Showerthoughts
Sneezing is really weird. Your nose briefly transforms into a cannon that launches snot at the speed of a sports car, then you go about your business as if you hadn’t just had your face weaponized from Showerthoughts
In Harry Potter, porn would watch you back from Showerthoughts
Adults are probably spanked more often than children nowadays. from Showerthoughts
That fork at a restaurant has been in a thousand other mouths. from Showerthoughts
Flat Earther's shouldn't celebrate New Year's. from Showerthoughts
we praise photographs that look like drawing and drawings that look like photographs from Showerthoughts
On our birthday, we celebrate our individual trips around the sun. On New Years, we celebrate trip around the sun together. from Showerthoughts
20 years ago seeing a toddler use technology was seen as a stroke of genius, today it is largely met with thoughts of bad parenting. from Showerthoughts
When you swim under water, you are also swimming above water. from Showerthoughts
You are the latest person who has read this. from Showerthoughts
Taking the first bite of a burger determines where the front of it is. from Showerthoughts
5 Second unskippable ad’s feel longer then 30 second ad’s that you can skip in 5 seconds from Showerthoughts

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Reddit Shower Thoughts
CONVERSATIONS